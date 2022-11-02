U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -1.12 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.60
    -15.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.49 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0104 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8960
    -0.3360 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,157.33
    -333.59 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2022 on November 14, 2022

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
·1 min read
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022. These results will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723657/SouthGobi-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Results-of-2022-on-November-14-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Considering a Seasonal Holiday Job? It Could Be Beneficial To Your Future

    It's the most wonderful time of the year for many companies that will see a spike in business due to the holiday rush. According to Statista, consumers spend around $755 to $767 billion in November...

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Devon Energy's Big-Time Dividend Is Heading Lower. Time to Sell?

    After plenty of upside, the oil and gas company's variable dividend framework is showing its downside potential.

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Why Bandwidth Stock Soared 41.5% This Morning

    Shares of cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) blazed 41.5% higher on Monday, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, after "beating earnings" by a factor of nine last night. Heading into Q3 earnings, analysts had forecast Bandwidth would earn only $0.03 per share (pro forma) on sales of $140.9 million. In fact, Bandwidth earned $0.27 per share, and sales came in at $148 million.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate Is More Attractive.

    But the new I Bond is now structured to include a 0.4% fixed rate in addition to the inflation adjustment. Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the three major U.S. indexes achieved their all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January, each has fallen into a bear market, with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. Of course, optimism can vary quite significantly on Wall Street. What follows are three high-octane growth stocks that select analysts and pundits believe offer upside ranging from 357% to as much as 571%!

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to