VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Gang Li ("Mr. Li") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from May 8, 2023 due to other personal commitments. Mr. Li confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of the Company (the "Board") or the senior management of the Company, and there is no matter relating to his resignation as a non-executive director that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders.

The Board would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as the non-executive director.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

Email: info@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753650/SouthGobi-Announces-Resignation-of-Non-Executive-Director



