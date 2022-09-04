U.S. markets closed

SouthGobi Announces Resignation Of Vice President of Sales

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
·1 min read
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Tao Zhang ("Mr. Zhang") has tendered his resignation as the Vice President of Sales and a director of several of the Company's subsidiaries with effect from September 2, 2022 due to other personal commitments. Mr. Zhang confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board or the senior management of the Company, and there is no matter relating to his resignation as the Vice President of Sales that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhang for their invaluable contributions during his tenure as the Vice President of Sales.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714672/SouthGobi-Announces-Resignation-Of-Vice-President-of-Sales

