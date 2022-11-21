U.S. markets closed

Southland Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Southland Holdings
·13 min read

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southland Holdings, LLC (“Southland”) announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • Revenue of $335 million, an increase of 6% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021

  • Operating income increased 228% to $46.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $14.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021

  • Operating income increased 89% to $61.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $32.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021

  • EBITDA increased 143% to $59.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $24.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021

  • EBITDA increased 44% to $96.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $66.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021

  • Gross profit margin of 19% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021

  • Gross profit margin of 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 8% in the nine months ended September 30, 2021

  • Backlog increased to $2.37 billion as of September 30, 2022, from $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2022

  • Record new awards of $1.6 billion, year to date through the date of this press release, an increase of approximately 154% compared to the same period in the prior year. Approximately $900 million of these awards were included in backlog as of September 30, 2022

Frank Renda, Southland’s CEO said, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results and our team’s execution throughout North America. Revenue increased 6% compared to the same quarter last year, which was driven by an increase in new project starts in the quarter. We achieved record EBITDA in the quarter and our gross profit margin expanded from 8% to 12% through the first nine months of the year compared to the first nine months of last year. We continue to see an improved bidding environment and a robust project pipeline. We have been awarded $1.6 billion of new work through today’s date for the year, which is an increase of 154% compared to new awards through the same date in the prior year. Backlog increased to $2.37 billion at the end of the quarter compared to $1.98 billion last quarter as a result of strong awards.”

“As we get closer to the consummation of our merger with Legato, our strong financial performance, recent project awards, and future opportunities continue to demonstrate the positive outlook we see for Southland,” Mr. Renda continued. “The tailwinds of needed investment in critical infrastructure across the geographies we serve remain at an all-time high. Our Transportation segment was recently awarded several bridge and lock projects and our Civil segment was awarded various water pipeline and water treatment projects across the country. We look forward to not only what these projects will do for our customers, but their ability to deliver value to our shareholders.”

2022 Third Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

Revenue

 

$

335,125

 

 

$

315,411

 

Cost of construction

 

 

272,715

 

 

 

285,985

 

Gross profit

 

 

62,410

 

 

 

29,426

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

15,606

 

 

 

15,151

 

Operating income

 

 

46,804

 

 

 

14,275

 

(Loss) gain on investments, net

 

 

(100

)

 

 

475

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

2,292

 

 

 

659

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,285

)

 

 

(1,579

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

46,711

 

 

 

13,830

 

Income tax expense

 

 

10,588

 

 

 

2,393

 

Net income

 

 

36,123

 

 

 

11,437

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

924

 

 

 

2,476

 

Net income attributable to Southland Holdings

 

$

35,199

 

 

$

8,961

 


Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $335.1 million, an increase of $19.7 million, or 6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $62.4 million, an increase of $33.0 million, or 112%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 9% to 19% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $15.6 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Revenue

 

$

866,627

 

 

$

915,560

 

 

Cost of construction

 

 

761,549

 

 

 

840,950

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

105,078

 

 

 

74,610

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

43,395

 

 

 

42,021

 

 

Operating income

 

 

61,683

 

 

 

32,589

 

 

(Loss) gain on investments, net

 

 

(79

)

 

 

752

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

936

 

 

 

1,570

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(6,317

)

 

 

(5,321

)

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

56,223

 

 

 

29,590

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

13,745

 

 

 

2,215

 

 

Net income

 

 

42,478

 

 

 

27,375

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,474

 

 

 

3,489

 

 

Net income attributable to Southland Holdings

 

$

41,004

 

 

$

23,886

 

 


Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $866.6 million, a decrease of $48.9 million, or 5%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $105.1 million, an increase of $30.5 million, or 41%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 8% to 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $43.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 4.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Segment Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

 

% of Total

 

Segment

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Civil

 

$

71,409

 

21.3

%

$

112,161

 

35.6

%

Transportation

 

 

263,716

 

78.7

%

 

203,250

 

64.4

%

Total revenue

 

$

335,125

 

100.0

%

$

315,411

 

100.0

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

%of Total

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

Segment

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Civil

 

$

221,303

 

25.5

%

$

293,282

 

32.0

%

Transportation

 

 

645,324

 

74.5

%

 

622,278

 

68.0

%

Total revenue

 

$

866,627

 

100.0

%

$

915,560

 

100.0

%


Segment Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Segment

 

 

 

 

%of Segment

 

Segment

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Civil

 

$

8,926

 

12.5

%

$

33,822

 

 

30.2

 

%

Transportation

 

 

53,484

 

20.3

%

 

(4,396

)

 

(2.2

)

%

Gross profit

 

$

62,410

 

18.6

%

$

29,426

 

 

9.3

 

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

%of Segment

 

 

 

 

%of Segment

 

Segment

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Civil

 

$

28,315

 

12.8

%

$

42,713

 

14.6

%

Transportation

 

 

76,763

 

11.9

%

 

31,897

 

5.1

%

Gross profit

 

$

105,078

 

12.1

%

$

74,610

 

8.1

%


EBITDA Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

Net income

 

$

35,199

 

 

$

8,961

 

 

$

41,004

 

 

$

23,886

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

11,523

 

 

 

11,675

 

 

 

35,163

 

 

 

35,251

 

Income taxes

 

 

10,587

 

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

13,745

 

 

 

2,215

 

Interest expense

 

 

2,285

 

 

 

1,579

 

 

 

6,317

 

 

 

5,321

 

Interest income

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(64

)

EBITDA

 

$

59,576

 

 

$

24,564

 

 

$

96,200

 

 

$

66,609

 


Backlog

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Backlog

Balance December 31, 2021

 

$

2,218,573

 

New contracts, change orders, and adjustments

 

 

1,018,825

 

Gross backlog

 

 

3,237,398

 

Less: contract revenue recognized in 2022

 

 

(866,977

)

Balance September 30, 2022

 

$

2,370,421

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

43,306

 

 

$

63,342

 

Restricted cash

 

 

14,218

 

 

 

47,900

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

148,125

 

 

 

126,702

 

Retainage receivables

 

 

116,122

 

 

 

110,971

 

Contract assets

 

 

447,549

 

 

 

374,624

 

Other current assets

 

 

23,976

 

 

 

22,977

 

Total current assets

 

 

793,296

 

 

 

746,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

126,893

 

 

 

156,031

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

14,636

 

 

 

15,816

 

Investments - unconsolidated entities

 

 

110,395

 

 

 

103,610

 

Investments - limited liability companies

 

 

2,590

 

 

 

1,926

 

Investments - private equity

 

 

3,345

 

 

 

3,925

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,528

 

 

 

1,528

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,470

 

 

 

3,215

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

3,186

 

Total noncurrent assets

 

 

265,483

 

 

 

289,237

 

Total assets

 

 

1,058,779

 

 

 

1,035,753

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

132,806

 

 

$

146,455

 

Retainage payable

 

 

34,533

 

 

 

32,706

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

124,371

 

 

 

115,057

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

44,678

 

 

 

41,333

 

Short-term lease liabilities

 

 

16,444

 

 

 

20,048

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

81,930

 

 

 

111,286

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

434,762

 

 

 

466,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

219,713

 

 

 

195,597

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

 

9,750

 

 

 

13,496

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

5,601

 

 

 

5,962

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

48,579

 

 

 

51,462

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

283,643

 

 

 

266,517

 

Total liabilities

 

 

718,405

 

 

 

733,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

10,155

 

 

 

11,057

 

Members’ capital

 

 

308,422

 

 

 

267,831

 

Preferred stock

 

 

24,400

 

 

 

24,400

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(2,603

)

 

 

(937

)

Total equity

 

 

340,374

 

 

 

302,351

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,058,779

 

 

$

1,035,753

 



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

42,478

 

 

$

27,375

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

35,163

 

 

 

35,251

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(440

)

 

 

(77

)

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(1,343

)

 

 

(4,225

)

 

Earnings from equity method investments

 

 

(7,346

)

 

 

(5,439

)

 

Foreign currency remeasurement loss

 

 

746

 

 

 

108

 

 

Gain on trading securities, net

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(1,285

)

 

Increase in accounts receivable

 

 

(24,167

)

 

 

(46,111

)

 

(Increase) decrease in contract assets

 

 

(72,703

)

 

 

25,677

 

 

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,001

)

 

 

5,839

 

 

Decrease in ROU assets

 

 

930

 

 

 

3,621

 

 

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities

 

 

(6,997

)

 

 

23,469

 

 

Decrease in contract liabilities

 

 

(29,591

)

 

 

(126,297

)

 

Decrease in operating lease liabilities

 

 

(1,206

)

 

 

(3,663

)

 

Other

 

 

(5,202

)

 

 

173

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(70,936

)

 

 

(65,584

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(4,384

)

 

 

(16,104

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

3,897

 

 

 

10,066

 

 

Loss on investment in limited liability company

 

 

336

 

 

 

248

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of trading securities

 

 

840

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of interest of other investments

 

 

 

 

 

(150

)

 

Capital contribution to unconsolidated investments

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(835

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(311

)

 

 

(6,775

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on line of credit

 

 

55,000

 

 

 

41,000

 

 

Payments on line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

(72,000

)

 

Borrowings on notes payable

 

 

115

 

 

 

204,819

 

 

Payments on notes payable

 

 

(31,161

)

 

 

(141,785

)

 

Payments of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

Payments to related parties

 

 

(405

)

 

 

(674

)

 

Advances from related parties

 

 

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

Payments on capital lease

 

 

(6,298

)

 

 

(3,585

)

 

Capital contributions from noncontrolling members

 

 

 

 

 

926

 

 

Distributions

 

 

(1,556

)

 

 

(573

)

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

(97

)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

15,695

 

 

 

29,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate on cash

 

 

1,834

 

 

 

(1,769

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(53,718

)

 

 

(44,460

)

 

Beginning of period

 

 

111,242

 

 

 

180,396

 

 

End of period

 

$

57,524

 

 

$

135,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

6,153

 

 

$

13,882

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

6,464

 

 

$

5,538

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases

 

$

12,537

 

 

$

10,296

 

 

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services across North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

On May 25th, 2022, Southland entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) with publicly-traded Legato Merger Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ: LGTO, LGTOU, and LGTOW) (“Legato”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, a subsidiary of Legato will merge with and into Southland, with Southland surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legato. The existing Southland management team will remain in place upon the closing of the merger. At such time, Legato’s name is expected to change to Southland Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing Southland’s financial measures with those of other similar companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures may also be presented differently in the SEC filings by Legato due to SEC rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Southland Contacts:

Cody Gallarda
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
cgallarda@southlandholdings.com

Alex Murray
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
amurray@southlandholdings.com


