Southland Awarded $243 Million Florida Department of Transportation US 19 Pinellas County Roadway Project

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southland Holdings, LLC (“Southland”), announced today that a subsidiary in its Transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the US 19 Pinellas County roadway project for the Florida Department of Transportation (“FDOT”) in Clearwater, Florida.



The scope of work includes reconstructing US 19 into a six-lane, controlled access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. This project is expected to help ease traffic congestion for a community that has seen significant population growth in recent years. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services across North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

On May 25th, 2022, Southland entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) with publicly-traded Legato Merger Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ: LGTO, LGTOU, and LGTOW) (“Legato”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, a subsidiary of Legato will merge with and into Southland, with Southland surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legato. The existing Southland management team will remain in place upon the closing of the merger. At such time, Legato’s name is expected to change to Southland Holdings, Inc.

Southland Contacts: Cody Gallarda

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

cgallarda@southlandholdings.com Alex Murray

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

amurray@southlandholdings.com



