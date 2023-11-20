Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2023

Frank Renda: Thank you, Alex. Good morning, and thank you for joining Southland's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Revenue for the quarter was $312 million. This is a decrease in revenue compared to the third quarter in the prior year of $335 million. The decrease in revenue in the quarter was driven by the timing of new project starts and the continued effort to close out legacy materials and paving projects. We are making good progress and have decreased the remaining M&P backlog to approximately $290 million, which is a decrease of 14% from last quarter. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 9.5%. Our core business had a strong performance, but was offset by challenges in our legacy projects. Although, we still have more to do finishing out these legacy backlog, we have made significant strides this quarter to complete this work.

We recognize that while we have made progress on this legacy work and have made the necessary operational changes, challenges remain as we work towards completion. We are on track to putting this work behind us and focusing slowly on the core business which continues to perform well. We finish the quarter with $2.54 billion of backlog, this is an increase of 7% from $2.37 billion at the end of the third quarter last year. During the third quarter, we had $150 million in new awards, which included a marine project in our Transportation segment for a private client in the Caribbean. We have a strong track record of completing technical marine projects and have a strong presence in the region. This project is very similar in scope to the existing project that we are currently building for another private client in the region.

The new project is in the design phase and is anticipated to start by the second quarter of next year. The timing works well as the existing marine project is expected to wind down by the second quarter of next year, and we will start mobilizing crews to the new project at this time. Also included in the $150 million of new awards in the third quarter was the utility relocation project in our Civil segment for the city of [Denton] Texas. We have started mobilizing crews and expect construction to start late this year. We're off to a great start for new awards in the fourth quarter. Yesterday, we announced a $77 million water pipeline project that we were awarded in North Dakota. The project includes installing over 8 miles of 72-inch diameter pipe.

This project is an initial phase of the over $1 billion Red River Valley Water Supply Project. The project is expected to provide a sustainable water supply to a community that has experienced periods of drought and the total program is expected to benefit nearly 50% of the state's population. We anticipate there will be additional opportunity to bid on remaining packages from this program over the next several quarters. I am also pleased to announce, the Southland joint venture has been selected as construction manager, general contractor or CM/GC for the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge in Portland, Oregon. Southland subsidiary was part of the fabrication team for the original Burnside Bridge in 1926, and we're excited to work with our partners in the county to help upgrade an essential route for the community.

We will work collaboratively with the owner through the design phase over the next 2 years. We anticipate our portion of the total contract to range between $200 million to $300 million. The construction contract execution is expected in late 2025 or early 2026 and will be added to backlog at that time. I would also like to remind you that a different Southland joint venture was selected as CM/GC for a broadband project in May of this year. Conversations with the owner have progressed well, and we anticipate booking our $40 million portion of this total expected $80 million project into backlog in the second quarter of 2024 when construction is expected to start. This brings our total pending CM/GC contracts to approximately $300 million, which are not included in our $2.54 billion of backlog today.

We feel highly confident the CM/GC preconstruction contracts will turn into construction awards as they typically do. We also believe the total dollar amount of these projects can grow as we finalize the preconstruction phases. Early in the fourth quarter, we have also completed several small emergency water and bridge repair projects in our key markets in the Southeast and in Sun Belt states. These type of emergency projects are reflection of our diverse capabilities and strong relationships with our clients in key markets. As anticipated, we had a significant bidding activity in the back half of the year. We currently have nearly $2 billion of bids or proposals pending. We anticipate being notified if we will be selected for these projects over the next several months.

This includes the Lock and Dam 25 project in Missouri for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has received partial funding from the IIJA. We are also awaiting notification on 2 projects submitted last week, including the RFK suspended span retrofit in New York and Phase 2 of the North End Treatment plant project in Winnipeg. We are currently working on Phase 1 of this project. We also continue to see robust demand across our end markets despite macroeconomic uncertainty and higher cost of capital. As we have stated previously, approximately 80% of our revenue is generated from public agencies that are well funded, have essential infrastructure projects that must be completed and are not materially impacted by higher borrowing costs. Federal infrastructure spending has also yet to have a major impact on backlog today, although we are seeing increased bidding activities and expect to see more opportunities in 2024 and 2025 as IIJA funding continues to flow to federal, state and local agencies.

We believe this funding will provide us with consistent opportunities and to be a sustainable tailwind for the next decade. Additionally, we continue to see strong demand from blue-chip private clients. Over the next 2 months, we expect to bid on over $1 billion of projects where we are shortlisted. We will compete for these project opportunities against a very limited number of competitors. In summary, bidding activities have increased in the second half of the year, and we are awaiting final notification of a significant number of bids. We continue to be optimistic about the exciting opportunities in front of us. There continues to be a high level of demand for our wide breadth of infrastructure services in spite of macroeconomic uncertainty and the rising cost of capital.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Cody for a financial update.

Cody Gallarda : Thank you, Frank, and good morning, everyone. My prepared remarks will cover our financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. You can find additional details and information in the financial statements, footnotes and management's discussion and analysis that was filed on Form 10-Q last night. Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $312 million, a decrease of $23 million or 7% from the same period in 2022. This was driven by a decrease of $42 million in our Transportation segment, offset by a $19 million increase in our Civil segment. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $30 million, a decrease of $33 million from the same period in 2022. Our gross profit margin was 9.5% in the third quarter.

The majority of this decrease was driven by the decreased profit contribution from the large backlog of takeover work related to the American Bridge acquisition as more of that work was completed in the third quarter of 2022. Selling, general and administrative costs in the third quarter were $15 million, effectively flat compared to the same period in 2022. Operating income for the third quarter was $14 million, a decrease of $33 million from the same period in 2022. Interest expense for the quarter was $6 million, an increase of $4 million in the same period in 2022. This increase was driven by increased borrowing costs and higher debt balances. Income tax expense for the third quarter was $5 million compared to an income tax expense of $11 million for the same period in 2022.

The primary driver for the increased income tax percentage was the impact of valuation allowances on certain federal and state net deferred tax positions and changes in the expectation of pretax profit for the full year tax period. I'd like to point out that the majority of Southland subsidiaries had an S-corp tax selection in 2022 and earlier years, resulting in non-comparable tax treatment when comparing 2023 to prior years. We expect full year 2023 effective tax rate to be between 30% and 35%, given onetime impacts from losing the S-corp election and other changes in deferrals. Going forward on a long-term basis, we expect our annual effective tax rate to be in the 22% to 25% range, depending on certain tax credits, nondeductible items and certain state and local taxes.

We recorded a GAAP net income of $4 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the third quarter compared to net income of $35 million in the same period in 2022. Our weighted average basic and diluted share count was 47.9 million shares. In the third quarter, we produced EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $22 million compared to EBITDA of $60 million for the same period in 2022. Now to touch on segment performance. For the quarter, our Civil segment had revenues of $91 million, an increase of $20 million from the same period in 2022. Our Civil segment gross profit was $12 million, an increase of $3 million from the same period in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue for the quarter, our Civil segment had gross profit margin of 14% compared to 13% in the same period in 2022.

For the quarter, our Transportation segment had revenues of $222 million, a decrease of $42 million from the same period in 2022. Our Transportation segment gross profit was $17 million, a decrease of $36 million from the same period in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue for the quarter, our Transportation segment had a gross profit margin of 8% compared to 20% for the same period in 2022. The Material & Paving business line contributed $48 million to revenue and negative $11 million to gross profit in the third quarter. The additional charge in M&P was primarily driven by the impact of taking over certain scopes of work and related procurement from subcontractors on 2 paving projects. Our core operating results in this segment or results, excluding material and paving, would have been $173 million of revenue and $28 million of gross profit for a gross profit margin of 16%.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of September 30, 2023, we had net debt of $262 million, inclusive of cash and restricted cash of $47 million. With respect to backlog, our backlog decreased slightly from $2.7 billion at the end of the second quarter to $2.5 billion at the end of this quarter. Year-over-year, our backlog increased 7% from $2.4 billion at the end of the third quarter last year. Thank you for your commitment and time in Southland. I'll now pass the call back to the operator for questions.

