Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
·2 min read
TYLER, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside”) (NASDAQ: SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and year end financial results before the market opens on Friday, January 28, 2022. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, CFO and Lindsey Bailes, VP, Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.

The Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 5753376 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Call.” To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. CST January 28, 2022 through 2:00 p.m. CST February 9, 2022 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com.

It is recommended that those wishing to participate in the conference call dial-in or register on the website approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.14 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 56 branches and a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

For further information:
Lindsey Bailes
903-630-7965


