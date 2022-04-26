SouthState Adds Commercial, Business, Private Banking Expertise in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has hired nine bankers to continue to expand its Commercial, Business and Private Banking teams across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

"According to most recent Census data, Florida had the largest net migration gains in the country, with steady in-migration expected to continue in years to come. We continue to see significant demand for both business and Commercial banking in Florida, and we've responded by adding four bankers in the Sunshine State in this quarter alone," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer. "Additionally, SouthState continues to add revenue producers and top-tier talent across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, as we support our continued growth plans."

Bankers joining the SouthState team this quarter include:

Dale Ingle – commercial real estate banker, Tampa, Florida - joins SouthState from Truist and predecessor BB&T. He has more than 22 years of experience in CRE finance in both the Atlanta, Georgia and the Tampa, Florida markets, and his CRE financing experience includes roles in commercial banking, as well as private commercial development.

Sean Murphy – commercial banker, Central Florida – has more than 25 years of experience serving respected financial and advisory brands in various leadership capacities, including Truist, Deloitte, Citigroup and Amex. Murphy served almost a decade in the Florida Army National Guard.

Lisa Peterson – commercial banker, Daytona, Florida – brings more than 30 years of banking experience to her role at SouthState, including experience in commercial lending, private wealth, business banking and consumer banking with Ameris Bank, Fifth Third Private Bank, PNC and TD Bank.

Doug Weiner – commercial real estate team leader, Central Florida – joins SouthState from Truist, where he was the Central Florida CRE manager. He has more than 25 years of experience in commercial credit and commercial real estate finance that he brings to the role, including experience gained at Seacoast Bank, CNL Bank and Wells Fargo.

Mark Smith – director of private banking, Birmingham, Alabama – comes to the role from Hancock Whitney, where he was the director of wealth management. With more than three decades of banking and wealth management expertise, including roles at BBVA USA and Regions, Smith will be responsible for running the private bank in Alabama at SouthState.

Quinn Baldree – city executive, Northern Beaufort County, South Carolina – brings more than 16 years of experience in banking to the role of city executive. For the past four years, he was a regional executive and commercial banker with Truist He also previously held commercial banking roles with TD Bank.

Meg Beveridge – commercial real estate banker, Atlanta, Georgia – has more than 20 years of banking and capital markets experience as a real estate lender and as the director of finance for a large industrial real estate developer based in Atlanta. Prior to her banking career, she spent several years in public accounting.

Jim Yantis – commercial banker, Gainesville, Georgia – brings more than 17 years of experience in business and consumer banking, as well as regional leadership, to his role at SouthState. He was most recently a business banking relationship manager with City National Bank in Atlanta, Georgia, and he also held regional manager and business banking roles with Fidelity Bank and Synovus, respectively.

Andy Krouse – business banker, Rock Hill, South Carolina – joins SouthState from Wells Fargo, where he served in business banking relationship management roles for four years. He possesses extensive sales and leadership development skills from roles with Wells Fargo.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

