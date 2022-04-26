U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,250.33
    -45.79 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,750.17
    -299.29 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,779.63
    -225.22 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.21
    -17.99 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.80
    +1.26 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    +14.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7470
    -0.0790 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2685
    -0.0060 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0760
    -1.0630 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,993.57
    +1,076.08 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.50
    -12.37 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.28
    +53.74 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

SouthState Adds Commercial, Business, Private Banking Expertise in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSB
    Watchlist

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has hired nine bankers to continue to expand its Commercial, Business and Private Banking teams across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

SouthState has added nine bankers this quarter to support the company&#39;s continued growth across the Southeast.
SouthState has added nine bankers this quarter to support the company's continued growth across the Southeast.

"According to most recent Census data, Florida had the largest net migration gains in the country, with steady in-migration expected to continue in years to come. We continue to see significant demand for both business and Commercial banking in Florida, and we've responded by adding four bankers in the Sunshine State in this quarter alone," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer. "Additionally, SouthState continues to add revenue producers and top-tier talent across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, as we support our continued growth plans."

Bankers joining the SouthState team this quarter include:

Dale Ingle – commercial real estate banker, Tampa, Florida - joins SouthState from Truist and predecessor BB&T. He has more than 22 years of experience in CRE finance in both the Atlanta, Georgia and the Tampa, Florida markets, and his CRE financing experience includes roles in commercial banking, as well as private commercial development.

Sean Murphy – commercial banker, Central Florida – has more than 25 years of experience serving respected financial and advisory brands in various leadership capacities, including Truist, Deloitte, Citigroup and Amex. Murphy served almost a decade in the Florida Army National Guard.

Lisa Peterson – commercial banker, Daytona, Florida – brings more than 30 years of banking experience to her role at SouthState, including experience in commercial lending, private wealth, business banking and consumer banking with Ameris Bank, Fifth Third Private Bank, PNC and TD Bank.

Doug Weiner – commercial real estate team leader, Central Florida – joins SouthState from Truist, where he was the Central Florida CRE manager. He has more than 25 years of experience in commercial credit and commercial real estate finance that he brings to the role, including experience gained at Seacoast Bank, CNL Bank and Wells Fargo.

Mark Smith – director of private banking, Birmingham, Alabama – comes to the role from Hancock Whitney, where he was the director of wealth management. With more than three decades of banking and wealth management expertise, including roles at BBVA USA and Regions, Smith will be responsible for running the private bank in Alabama at SouthState.

Quinn Baldree – city executive, Northern Beaufort County, South Carolina – brings more than 16 years of experience in banking to the role of city executive. For the past four years, he was a regional executive and commercial banker with Truist He also previously held commercial banking roles with TD Bank.

Meg Beveridgecommercial real estate banker, Atlanta, Georgia – has more than 20 years of banking and capital markets experience as a real estate lender and as the director of finance for a large industrial real estate developer based in Atlanta. Prior to her banking career, she spent several years in public accounting.

Jim Yantis – commercial banker, Gainesville, Georgia – brings more than 17 years of experience in business and consumer banking, as well as regional leadership, to his role at SouthState. He was most recently a business banking relationship manager with City National Bank in Atlanta, Georgia, and he also held regional manager and business banking roles with Fidelity Bank and Synovus, respectively.

Andy Krouse – business banker, Rock Hill, South Carolina – joins SouthState from Wells Fargo, where he served in business banking relationship management roles for four years. He possesses extensive sales and leadership development skills from roles with Wells Fargo.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState logo (PRNewsfoto/South State Bank N.A.)
SouthState logo (PRNewsfoto/South State Bank N.A.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southstate-adds-commercial-business-private-banking-expertise-in-florida-alabama-georgia-and-south-carolina-301533021.html

SOURCE South State Bank N.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter staff going ‘absolutely insane’ over Musk takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • China Is Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t L

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hi

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n

  • Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

    Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

  • 3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    More than two years later with lockdowns eased and travel restrictions relaxed, the sector is seeing signs of recovery. Airline stocks got boosted this month when Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first-quarter earnings on April 13 and provided an optimistic outlook for the second quarter. Delta expects demand to rise more this year.

  • What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.