SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.
The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.52 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.74 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and compared to $1.21 per diluted common share one year ago.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.59 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.94 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and compared to $1.44 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 excludes $5.3 million of merger-related costs (after-tax).
"We are pleased to report a solid fourth quarter to end the year," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams generated another record quarter for loan production with the fourth quarter's $3.1 billion, topping the previous record of $2.6 billion from the third quarter and leading to another quarter of strong loan growth. We reported net interest income of $258.1 million and core net interest income of $244.7 million, which we are pleased to report is a $6.4 million increase from the prior quarter. The combination of our growth momentum, surplus cash position, strong asset quality, and our location in growing markets makes us optimistic about our future."
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 include:
Returns
Reported and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.52 and $1.59 (Non-GAAP), respectively
Net income and adjusted net income of $106.8 million and $112.1 million (Non-GAAP), respectively
Return on average common equity of 8.84% and reported and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 14.6% (Non-GAAP) and 15.3% (Non-GAAP), respectively
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and adjusted ROAA of 1.02% and 1.08% (Non-GAAP), respectively
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $132.6 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.27% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
Book value per share of $69.27 increased by $0.72 per share compared to the prior quarter
Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per share of $44.62 (Non-GAAP), up $3.46, or 8.4% from the year ago quarter
Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $9.2 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $38.9 million in the prior quarter
Performance
Net interest income of $258.1 million; core net interest income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $6.4 million from prior quarter
Total deposit cost of 0.06%, down 3 basis points from prior quarter
Noninterest income of $91.9 million, up $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in correspondent banking and capital market income and $4.2 million increase in deposit fee income, offset by a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income
Noninterest expense excluding merger-related cost (Non-GAAP) increased $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals, commissions, charitable donations, operational charge-offs, and higher FDIC assessment expense
Balance Sheet / Credit
Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $6.4 billion represents 15.2% of assets and provides significant optionality in a rising rate environment
Record loan production for the third straight quarter; $3.1 billion of production is 19% higher than the previous quarter
Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $395.8 million, or 6.7% annualized, centered in $279.4 million growth in investor commercial real estate, commercial owner occupied real estate, and single family construction to permanent loans (which are included in the construction and land development loans category) and $73.4 million growth in consumer real estate loans
Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 17.7% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $1.7 billion, or 21.8% annualized
32.8% of deposits are noninterest-bearing
Net charge-offs of $960 thousand, or 0.02% annualized
Capital Returns
Repurchased 632,450 shares during 4Q 2021 at a weighted average price of $79.35, bringing total 2021 repurchases to approximately 1.82 million shares at a weighted average price of $80.51; approximately 6,000 shares purchased in January 2022
Subsequent Events
Received OCC and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") shareholders' approvals for the ACBI merger, awaiting FRB approval
Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.49 per share, payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2022
Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENT
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees (1)
$
238,310
$
246,065
$
246,177
$
259,967
$
269,632
$
990,519
$
851,199
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
purchased under agreements to resell
29,071
25,384
21,364
18,509
16,738
94,328
58,830
Total interest income
267,381
271,449
267,541
278,476
286,370
1,084,847
910,029
Interest expense
Deposits
5,121
7,267
9,537
11,257
13,227
33,182
55,442
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
to repurchase, and other borrowings
4,156
4,196
4,874
5,221
7,596
18,447
28,122
Total interest expense
9,277
11,463
14,411
16,478
20,823
51,629
83,564
Net interest income
258,104
259,986
253,130
261,998
265,547
1,033,218
826,465
(Recovery) provision for credit losses
(9,157)
(38,903)
(58,793)
(58,420)
18,185
(165,273)
235,989
Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses
267,261
298,889
311,923
320,418
247,362
1,198,491
590,476
Noninterest income
91,894
87,010
79,020
96,285
97,871
354,209
311,140
Noninterest expense
Pre-tax operating expense
217,392
214,672
218,707
218,702
219,719
869,473
672,696
Merger and/or branch consolid. expense
6,645
17,618
32,970
10,009
19,836
67,242
85,906
Extinguishment of debt cost
—
—
11,706
—
—
11,706
—
SWAP termination expense
—
—
—
—
38,787
—
38,787
Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee
—
—
—
—
56
—
255
Total noninterest expense
224,037
232,290
263,383
228,711
278,398
948,421
797,644
Income before provision for income taxes
135,118
153,609
127,560
187,992
66,835
604,279
103,972
Income taxes provision (benefit)
28,272
30,821
28,600
41,043
(19,401)
128,736
(16,660)
Net income
$
106,846
$
122,788
$
98,960
$
146,949
$
86,236
$
475,543
$
120,632
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net income (GAAP)
$
106,846
$
122,788
$
98,960
$
146,949
$
86,236
$
475,543
$
120,632
Securities gains, net of tax
(2)
(51)
(28)
—
(29)
(81)
(41)
Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss
—
—
—
—
(31,468)
—
(31,468)
FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax
—
—
—
—
46
—
200
Pension plan termination expense, net of tax
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
SWAP termination expense, net of tax
—
—
—
—
31,784
—
31,784
Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC
—
—
—
—
—
—
92,212
Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax
5,255
14,083
25,578
7,824
16,255
52,740
68,369
Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax
—
—
9,081
—
—
9,081
—
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
112,099
$
136,820
$
133,591
$
154,773
$
102,824
$
537,283
$
281,688
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.53
$
1.75
$
1.40
$
2.07
$
1.22
$
6.76
$
2.20
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.52
$
1.74
$
1.39
$
2.06
$
1.21
$
6.71
$
2.19
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
$
1.61
$
1.95
$
1.89
$
2.18
$
1.45
$
7.63
$
5.14
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
$
1.59
$
1.94
$
1.87
$
2.17
$
1.44
$
7.58
$
5.12
Dividends per common share
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
1.92
$
1.88