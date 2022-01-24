SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.52 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.74 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and compared to $1.21 per diluted common share one year ago.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.59 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.94 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and compared to $1.44 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 excludes $5.3 million of merger-related costs (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report a solid fourth quarter to end the year," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams generated another record quarter for loan production with the fourth quarter's $3.1 billion, topping the previous record of $2.6 billion from the third quarter and leading to another quarter of strong loan growth. We reported net interest income of $258.1 million and core net interest income of $244.7 million, which we are pleased to report is a $6.4 million increase from the prior quarter. The combination of our growth momentum, surplus cash position, strong asset quality, and our location in growing markets makes us optimistic about our future."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 include:

Returns

Reported and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.52 and $1.59 (Non-GAAP), respectively

Net income and adjusted net income of $106.8 million and $112.1 million (Non-GAAP), respectively

Return on average common equity of 8.84% and reported and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 14.6% (Non-GAAP) and 15.3% (Non-GAAP), respectively

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and adjusted ROAA of 1.02% and 1.08% (Non-GAAP), respectively

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $132.6 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.27% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)

Book value per share of $69.27 increased by $0.72 per share compared to the prior quarter

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per share of $44.62 (Non-GAAP), up $3.46, or 8.4% from the year ago quarter

Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $9.2 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $38.9 million in the prior quarter

Story continues

Performance

Net interest income of $258.1 million; core net interest income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $6.4 million from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 0.06%, down 3 basis points from prior quarter

Noninterest income of $91.9 million, up $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in correspondent banking and capital market income and $4.2 million increase in deposit fee income, offset by a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income

Noninterest expense excluding merger-related cost (Non-GAAP) increased $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals, commissions, charitable donations, operational charge-offs, and higher FDIC assessment expense

Balance Sheet / Credit

Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $6.4 billion represents 15.2% of assets and provides significant optionality in a rising rate environment

Record loan production for the third straight quarter; $3.1 billion of production is 19% higher than the previous quarter

Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $395.8 million, or 6.7% annualized, centered in $279.4 million growth in investor commercial real estate, commercial owner occupied real estate, and single family construction to permanent loans (which are included in the construction and land development loans category) and $73.4 million growth in consumer real estate loans

Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 17.7% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $1.7 billion, or 21.8% annualized

32.8% of deposits are noninterest-bearing

Net charge-offs of $960 thousand, or 0.02% annualized

Capital Returns

Repurchased 632,450 shares during 4Q 2021 at a weighted average price of $79.35, bringing total 2021 repurchases to approximately 1.82 million shares at a weighted average price of $80.51; approximately 6,000 shares purchased in January 2022

Subsequent Events

Received OCC and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") shareholders' approvals for the ACBI merger, awaiting FRB approval

Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.49 per share, payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2022

Financial Performance

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 238,310

$ 246,065

$ 246,177

$ 259,967

$ 269,632

$ 990,519

$ 851,199

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



29,071



25,384



21,364



18,509



16,738



94,328



58,830

Total interest income



267,381



271,449



267,541



278,476



286,370



1,084,847



910,029

Interest expense











































Deposits



5,121



7,267



9,537



11,257



13,227



33,182



55,442

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



4,156



4,196



4,874



5,221



7,596



18,447



28,122

Total interest expense



9,277



11,463



14,411



16,478



20,823



51,629



83,564

Net interest income



258,104



259,986



253,130



261,998



265,547



1,033,218



826,465

(Recovery) provision for credit losses



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



(58,420)



18,185



(165,273)



235,989

Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses



267,261



298,889



311,923



320,418



247,362



1,198,491



590,476

Noninterest income



91,894



87,010



79,020



96,285



97,871



354,209



311,140

Noninterest expense











































Pre-tax operating expense



217,392



214,672



218,707



218,702



219,719



869,473



672,696

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense



6,645



17,618



32,970



10,009



19,836



67,242



85,906

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



11,706



—



—



11,706



—

SWAP termination expense



—



—



—



—



38,787



—



38,787

Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee



—



—



—



—



56



—



255

Total noninterest expense



224,037



232,290



263,383



228,711



278,398



948,421



797,644

Income before provision for income taxes



135,118



153,609



127,560



187,992



66,835



604,279



103,972

Income taxes provision (benefit)



28,272



30,821



28,600



41,043



(19,401)



128,736



(16,660)

Net income

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 475,543

$ 120,632















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 475,543

$ 120,632

Securities gains, net of tax



(2)



(51)



(28)



—



(29)



(81)



(41)

Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss



—



—



—



—



(31,468)



—



(31,468)

FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



—



—



—



—



46



—



200

Pension plan termination expense, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

SWAP termination expense, net of tax



—



—



—



—



31,784



—



31,784

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC



—



—



—



—



—



—



92,212

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax



5,255



14,083



25,578



7,824



16,255



52,740



68,369

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—



—



9,081



—



—



9,081



—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 112,099

$ 136,820

$ 133,591

$ 154,773

$ 102,824

$ 537,283

$ 281,688















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.53

$ 1.75

$ 1.40

$ 2.07

$ 1.22

$ 6.76

$ 2.20

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.52

$ 1.74

$ 1.39

$ 2.06

$ 1.21

$ 6.71

$ 2.19

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.61

$ 1.95

$ 1.89

$ 2.18

$ 1.45

$ 7.63

$ 5.14

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.59

$ ...

1.94





$

1.87





$

2.17





$

1.44





$

7.58





$

5.12



