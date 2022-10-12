U.S. markets closed

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' AIRCRAFT APPEARANCE TECHNICIANS APPROVE NEW AGREEMENT

·2 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today announced the Company's Aircraft Appearance Technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have voted in favor of a new five-year agreement.

"This contract rewards our Appearance Technicians with immediate and future compensation increases while continuing to support Southwest's competitive cost position in the U.S. airline industry," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "We want to thank all parties involved for their hard work identifying solutions that allowed us to reach this ratified agreement."

Southwest's nearly 170 Appearance Technicians help deliver safe, secure, clean, and reliable aircraft for Southwest's Customers and Employees. The ratified contract is effective immediately and becomes amendable on July 31, 2027.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 62,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded  
2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees  
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-aircraft-appearance-technicians-approve-new-agreement-301647874.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

