SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BRINGS PRISM TO CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGERS AND TRAVEL MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Carrier continues streamlining business travel program contracts with industry-standard data solution

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced an expanded partnership with Sabre Corporation to begin utilizing PRISM, an industry-standard data solution designed to streamline the sales process with corporate travel managers and travel management companies. Sabre's PRISM brings decision science to the Southwest® Business Sales Team, allowing the ability to develop a more customized travel solution for business Customers through automated, real-time data insights and trends.

"With PRISM, we can now simplify the contracting process as we continue on our journey to remove friction while bringing more savings, simplicity, and total value when doing business with Southwest Business," said Dave Harvey, Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Southwest Airlines. "We're thrilled to expand on our decades-long partnership with Sabre and bring its technology solutions to our Customers as we work together to improve the business travel journey."

"We're excited to support Southwest Business and its growth as a trusted partner. This agreement is a testament to the partnership between our companies and our shared vision for the future of travel," said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Sales and Account Management, Sabre Travel Solutions. "PRISM provides cutting-edge capabilities and a global scope, positioning it as an industry-standard in corporate solutions."

PRISM automates, aggregates and analyzes corporate sales information globally, providing companies with the decision science to build the right offers for the right customers. In addition to being fully-hosted in the Google cloud, PRISM now offers daily booking data, new user analytics, API connections to link to airline CRM systems, and enhanced user tools to streamline sales teamwork with partner airlines and commercial clients.

Making Travel Management Easier
Southwest Business is focused on making it easier to do business with Southwest. The airline recently added more enhancements to Southwest Business AssistTM, a portal designed for travel managers to streamline corporate travel programs. Among newly introduced features includes the launch of Partner Benefits which adds even more flexibility and value to travel programs. To learn more about how companies can partner with Southwest Business and take advantage of the airline's mission to make business travel easier, visit Southwest.com/AboutBusiness.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.  
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 66,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded   
2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees   
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-brings-prism-to-corporate-travel-managers-and-travel-management-companies-301777505.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

