Can Southwest Airlines Co.'s (NYSE:LUV) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. Specifically, we decided to study Southwest Airlines' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southwest Airlines is:

4.5% = US$497m ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Southwest Airlines' Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

On the face of it, Southwest Airlines' ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 30% seen by Southwest Airlines over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 8.7% over the last few years, we found that Southwest Airlines' performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Southwest Airlines''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Southwest Airlines Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 86% (implying that 14% of the profits are retained), most of Southwest Airlines' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Southwest Airlines by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Southwest Airlines has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 31% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Southwest Airlines' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Southwest Airlines. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

