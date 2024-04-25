Southwest Airlines cuts flights between Phoenix and this Midwest city. Here's why

Southwest Airlines is cutting back on flights to some airports − and pulling out of a few others − because of a disappointing financial start to 2024 and delays in receiving new planes.

During its first-quarter 2024 call with investors on Thursday, April 25, Southwest said it would end service at four airports and cut the frequency of routes at two others. One of those cuts affects flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets," Southwest President and CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement on the airline's first-quarter 2024 earnings.

What flight is Southwest Airlines cutting in Phoenix?

The airline is reducing the frequency of flights out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Southwest will cut flights between Phoenix and O'Hare from three flights daily to one flight daily, effective June 4, Southwest spokesman Dan Landson told The Arizona Republic.

Phoenix will see no changes to its Atlanta flights, which fly twice daily Mondays through Saturdays and three times daily on Sundays.

Southwest will continue to fly up to 10 flights daily between Phoenix and Chicago Midway International Airport, Landson said.

Southwest will also return a seasonal route between Phoenix and Des Moines, Iowa, on peak travel days near the winter holidays starting Nov. 23. The route is resuming for the first time since January 2022, Landson said.

What airports is Southwest cutting?

Southwest said it will end service at four airports:

Bellingham International Airport in Bellingham, Washington.

Cozumel International Airport in Cozumel, Mexico.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York.

Southwest does not fly nonstop from Phoenix to any of those airports. It does offer flights to Houston via William P. Hobby Airport.

Why is Southwest Airlines cutting flights and airports?

Jordan, Southwest's CEO, said in the earnings call that the airline posted a net loss of $231 million in the first three months of 2024, despite record operating revenues. A net loss is when a company's expenses are higher than its income.

Southwest also expects to fly fewer planes than it planned because of Boeing's delays in delivering new aircraft. He said the delays present "significant challenges for 2024 and 2025." For instance, he now expects Boeing to deliver about 20 737-8 planes in 2024; the airline previously expected 46 planes.

