U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,095.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,629.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,911.50
    +102.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.40
    -13.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,009.20
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0062 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.17
    +2.28 (+13.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3290
    -0.3900 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,973.97
    +1,581.53 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.35
    +32.38 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,861.53
    -29.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Microsoft and Google's earnings

Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2023 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer


Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer


Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/



To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-april-27-2023-301803461.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.