Southwest Airlines to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer


Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer


Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-july-28-2022-301591414.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

