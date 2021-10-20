U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Southwest Airlines to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 21, 2021

·1 min read
DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer


Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer


Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-october-21-2021-301400841.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

