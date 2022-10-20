U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Southwest Airlines to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

·1 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:       

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:           

Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer


Michael Van de Ven, President


Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/



To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-october-27-2022-301654880.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

