SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' DISPATCHERS TO VOTE ON NEW CONTRACT

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 550 (TWU 550) today announced they reached a Tentative Agreement for the airline's Dispatch Employees.

"This agreement rewards our Dispatch Employees for their many contributions while also supporting the needs of our business," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I appreciate the partnership and dedication from both Negotiating Teams as they worked to reach this agreement."

"On behalf of the TWU 550 Board, I would like to thank the Negotiating Teams from both TWU 550 and Southwest® for the tireless work and effort they put into negotiating our latest Tentative Agreement," said Brian Brown, President of the TWU 550. "This agreement brings our members industry-leading pay, quality of life improvements, and work rules that benefit our members and help maintain Southwest's competitive edge in the industry."

This Tentative Agreement covers Southwest's more than 450 Flight Dispatchers, Assistant Dispatchers, Flight Superintendents, Dispatch Specialists, and Dispatch ATC Specialists. The TWU 550 will share details directly with its members about the agreement and the voting process.

