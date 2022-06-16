U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH JAN. 4, 2023

·2 min read
In this article:
  LUV
    Watchlist

DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule through Jan. 4, 2023, bringing holiday travel planning into focus with new and returning service for the season from late fall into early winter.

"Summer is heating up early this year and our Network Planning Teams are focused on holiday travel options for Southwest Customers ready to plan family gatherings and winter getaways," said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning, Southwest Airlines. "We have returning seasonal fan favorites and brand new time-saving nonstop service, as we continue the work to restore more flying across our network on business and leisure routes."

In the newly released extension of the flight schedule, Southwest will offer new nonstop service between:

San Jose, Calif., and Palm Springs, daily except on Saturdays, beginning Nov. 6, 2022;

Nashville and Long Beach, Calif., once daily, beginning Nov. 6, 2022;

Nashville and Steamboat Springs (Hayden), Colo., only on Saturdays, beginning Dec. 17, 2022; and

Colorado Springs and San Diego, on select peak travel days from late November through early January (see specific itinerary options by date on Southwest.com.)

These new flights and the carrier's full schedule is now open for booking through Jan. 4, 2023, on Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.  
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 59,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded  
2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees  
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-extends-flight-schedule-through-jan-4-2023-301569705.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

