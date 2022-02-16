U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.31
    -19.76 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,801.32
    -187.52 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,017.69
    -122.07 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.33
    -15.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.79
    +1.72 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0590
    +0.0140 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3930
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,039.76
    -48.57 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.33
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JOINS VISION 2045 CAMPAIGN TO HIGHLIGHT ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUV
    Watchlist

Southwest's sustainability plan featured in Vision 2045's United Nations Sustainable Development Goals campaign

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") is excited to announce it has joined the Vision 2045 campaign, a collaboration among multiple organizations and companies to share films and resources that aim to inspire businesses and people to take action toward a more sustainable future.

"Southwest® is honored to be part of the Vision 2045 campaign showcasing how the Company is making sustainability a priority through a series of near-term actions and long-term goals, while being the airline with Heart," said Stacy Malphurs, Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines. "We're thrilled to join other organizations from across the globe that are telling their stories and highlighting the collective effort through this innovative campaign."

Sustainability is a priority for Southwest, and the Vision 2045 campaign highlights the Company's initiatives to address its environmental impact. This includes a 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutral growth to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations, and a long-term goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Watch the video to learn more about these initiatives.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world and strives to maintain a steadfast focus on a triple bottom line: People, Performance, and Planet. Learn about Southwest's citizenship efforts and how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwestonereport.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded
2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-joins-vision-2045-campaign-to-highlight-environmental-sustainability-efforts-301484005.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) surged out of port Tuesday morning, and continue to sail ahead in afternoon trading. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.2%, Carnival shares have gained 5.6%, and Norwegian Cruise is leading the pack higher with a 5.6% gain.

  • Exclusive: Charlie Munger discusses inflation and crypto with Yahoo Finance

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, sat down with Yahoo Finance Editor-In-Chief Andy Serwer for an exclusive wide-ranging interview on inflation, cryptocurrency, and the tech sector.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Why Sabre Stock Was Soaring on Tuesday

    The travel services company's latest quarterly results give investors plenty of fuel for optimism.

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • How Airbnb Went From Pandemic Loser to Long-Term Winner

    “Nearly two years into the pandemic, it’s now clear that we are undergoing the biggest change to travel since the advent of commercial flying,” Airbnb said in a letter to shareholders.

  • Alaska Air launches flight subscription program that starts at $49 per month

    Alaska Air Group Inc. announced the launch of Flight Pass on Wednesday, a subscription service that offers 6, 12 or 24 round-trip flights for a fixed price. Subscriptions start at $49 per month. Flight Pass Pro, which offers additional flexibility, starts at $199 per month. Travelers are responsible for additional taxes and fees. Alaska Air is a West coast-based airline with more than 100 daily flights from airports across California. Alaska Air stock is up 1.2% over the past year while the S&P

  • Airbnb First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates, As Does Outlook

    Airbnb stock climbed Wednesday as as the travel accommodations provider reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates.

  • Disney and Universal Change Major Covid Rule, Tease New Rides

    Pandemic rules have been ever-changing but that has not stopped the theme parks from developing new rides and attractions.

  • TBJ Plus: Wild used car sale; Worrying report for NC coast; NFL team owner grabs $48M home

    We all know about how the global supply chain crunch and semiconductor shortages have led to used vehicles fetching big price tags, but this story might take the cake.

  • This picturesque lake in Africa is hiding a terrifying and deadly secret

    An almost picturesque lake in Rwanda is actually home to a massive concentration of methane and carbon dioxide. The “killer lake” sits between the republics of Rwanda and Congo in Africa. The lake is situated on the Albertine Rift, a western branch of the East African Rift. Because of its location, the lake bed sits … The post This picturesque lake in Africa is hiding a terrifying and deadly secret appeared first on BGR.

  • Why GE Might Be About to Get a Surprising Boost

    Soaring costs and intense pricing competition have crushed profit margins in wind power, but some respite may be on its way.

  • Disney World Relaxes Its Mask Mandate

    The world's most popular theme park resort will allow vaccinated guests to remove their face coverings while indoors in most cases.

  • Everyone's Flocking to Airbnbs. Should We Buy Airbnb Stock Too?

    It's one of the few growth stocks that are working right now, as Airbnb climbs 5% on Wednesday. While I like the fundamentals of Airbnb, one thing that still worries me is the bear market in growth stocks.

  • Duke Energy proposes 'cutting edge' electric vehicle pilot program

    Duke Energy plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co., General Motors and American Honda Motor Co. Inc. to recruit 200 electric vehicle owners for the pilot.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Fall After Putin Seeks Diplomacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaEuropean natural gas dropped to a three-month low and power fell after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he backed a diplomatic solution to tensions with the U.S. over Uk

  • Where Will Bloom Energy Be in 10 Years?

    Fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) grew its revenue by 37% in the fourth quarter, a solid improvement from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. The revenue growth was the highest in the last seven quarters. A key factor driving Bloom Energy's growth is its differentiated offerings.

  • Kiss your guacamole goodbye: The U.S. just hit pause on avocado trade with Mexico, shutting down a $3 billion industry

    During the winter months, about 99% of avacados come from Mexico. A suspected cartel threat to a U.S. inspector has put a halt to that trade.

  • Video shows hundreds of birds mysteriously fall from the sky

    The cause of the sudden deadly swarm remains a mystery.

  • Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

    A female humpback whale traveling with a male and a calf has been freed after it was found entangled in a line with a large bundle of marine debris attached. The whale was freed Monday while swimming in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement Tuesday. The line was tangled with various kinds of marine debris that accumulates in the waters around Hawaii.