U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,612.39
    -27.27 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,202.88
    -93.91 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,542.10
    -110.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.92
    -10.23 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    -1.82 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.70
    -33.60 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    -0.65 (-3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9705
    -0.0038 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7280
    +0.3980 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,248.07
    -225.37 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.82
    -5.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES 'GO WITH HEART' BRAND CAMPAIGN

·3 min read

Carrier highlights points of difference, flexible policies, and ongoing efforts toward Customer Modernization for an enhanced onboard experience

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched a new brand campaign, "Go with Heart," showcasing the carrier's points of difference, including bags fly free®,1 no change or cancellation fees, 1 points don't expire, 2 and flight credits don't expire. 3 The campaign reinforces that Southwest® stands for low fares, flexible policies, and unmatched Hospitality, delivering Customers an enhanced experience when they travel on the airline with Heart.

"Serving our Customers is at the core of what we do at Southwest Airlines, and we know that having flexibility is top of mind for our Customers when they're planning travel," said Bill Tierney, Vice President, Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines. "'Go with Heart' is inspired by what makes Southwest stand out from the competition—our outstanding Employees, Legendary Customer Service, and flexible differentiators. We're here to connect Customers with what's important to them by making travel easier with less anxiety, and through this campaign, we're also emphasizing our continuous commitment to improving the Customer Experience. When Customers go to book their next trip, they can do so without hesitation knowing Southwest has generous and flexible policies coupled with legendary hospitality—they can 'Go with Heart' by going with Southwest."

This year, Southwest introduced a series of planned upgrades to the travel experience, including enhanced WiFi,4 new in-seat power, larger overhead bins, Upgraded Boarding self-service, as well as additional new self-service capabilities and onboard products designed to enhance the value of traveling with Southwest and simplify the overall travel experience.

The "Go with Heart" campaign launches today with four commercial placements across multiple platforms, including broadcast and cable TV, streaming services, social media, and movie theaters. Each commercial showcases Customer stories and how Southwest's points of difference display the carrier's Heart for Customers.

1At Southwest, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).
2Rapid Rewards® points do not expire. Should a Member close its account, the points in the account will be terminated.
3Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the reservation is canceled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022, do not expire and could show an expiration date (Dec. 31, 2040) until systems are updated. A flight credit with an expiration date on or before July 27, 2022, has expired in accordance with its existing expiration date. See My Account for flight credit expiration dates, if any.
4Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights free live TV may not be available for the full duration of the flight.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.  
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.5 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 62,0006 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years7 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

5U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded  
6Fulltime-equivalent active Employees  
71973-2019 annual profitability  

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)
Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-launches-go-with-heart-brand-campaign-301645165.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Forget Covid: Royal Caribbean Has Moved Past the Pandemic

    The cruise line has completed a big part of its "Royal Comeback," at least onboard its ships.

  • Say What? BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Allegedly Spent Thousands In Backyard Renovations For Her $1.4M Home

    According to a new article by The New York Post, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has allegedly spent thousands of dollars on renovating the backyard at her $1.4 million home in Los Angeles. Updates include the construction of a plunge pool as well as a backyard sauna.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • Air France, Airbus face angry families in AF447 crash trial

    PARIS (Reuters) -A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus on Monday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board. The heads of both companies pleaded not guilty to "involuntary manslaughter" after officials read out names of the 228 people who died when AF447 plunged into the darkness during an equatorial storm en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009. Several relatives shouted protests as first Air France Chief Executive Anne Rigail then Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expressed condolences during opening statements, with the latter's remarks drawing cries of "shame" and "too little, too late".

  • 11 Things That The US Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler

    I hate to break it to you, but the US could learn a thing or two.View Entire Post ›

  • How You Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgages?

    Whether retirees should pay off their mortgages depends on a number of factors that need to be carefully weighed.