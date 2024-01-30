Advertisement
Southwest Airlines not looking to shift to Airbus aircraft, still want Boeing MAX 7s

Reuters
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines has no plans to diversify its fleet towards Airbus aircraft and still wants to eventually take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 planes it has ordered, Vice President Treasurer Dean Jenkins said on Tuesday.

Asked if he would consider diversifying the U.S.-based airline's fleet, he told journalists: "That's not in the plans right now. Even if we wanted to, it's a number of years before you could get planes from Airbus."

Jenkins was speaking on the sidelines of the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; writing by William James; editing by Muvija M)

