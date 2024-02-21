Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.18

The board of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of March, with investors receiving $0.18 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is around the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Southwest Airlines' stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Southwest Airlines' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Southwest Airlines was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 31% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.16 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Southwest Airlines' EPS has declined at around 29% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Southwest Airlines' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Southwest Airlines' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Southwest Airlines (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Is Southwest Airlines not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

