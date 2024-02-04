Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.18 per share on the 27th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 2.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Southwest Airlines' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Southwest Airlines' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 191.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 32% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.16 total annually to $0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Southwest Airlines' EPS has fallen by approximately 28% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Southwest Airlines' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Southwest Airlines is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Southwest Airlines that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

