Southwest Airlines Offers Rapid Rewards Members Fast Track Toward A-List Or A-List Preferred Status

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced, all Rapid Rewards® Members can earn double Tier-Qualifying Points* toward Tier Status with any qualifying flight from Sept. 3, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2021. Members must register for this promotion, book on Southwest.com, and travel now through Nov. 30, 2021, to fast track their way to Tier Status for 2022.

"We understand the pandemic continues to make it difficult for existing Members to earn Tier Status and enjoy benefits that come with achieving it," said Corbitt Burns, Southwest Airlines' Director of Rapid Rewards. "Loyalty has never been as important to them and to us, and we want to provide Members with a fast and easy way to reach their next level, whether it is A-List or A-List Preferred status."

Earlier this year, Southwest gave all Rapid Rewards Members a boost to 2021 Tier-Qualifying activity and also gave qualifying Rapid Rewards Companion Pass Holders extended benefits through the end of 2021.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, Members qualify for unlimited reward seats, there are no blackout dates, and points do not expire. Customers can join Rapid Rewards at Southwest.com.

OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

To register for this promotion, Customers need to provide their Rapid Rewards account number at the time of registration. If a Customer does not have a Rapid Rewards account number, they may register for an account by going online to Southwest.com/account/enroll/. Rapid Rewards accounts are free.

The Member must register for this promotion between Sept. 3 and Nov. 30, 2021 (the "Promotional Period"), and registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The offer is valid on new qualifying flights booked and flown within the Promotional Period. The Member's qualifying flight must be booked through Southwest.com during the Promotional Period for travel during the Promotional Period. The Member's flight must be completed during the Promotional Period. The Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking the Member's qualifying flight to earn double Tier-Qualifying Points for that flight.

All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply. To learn more, visit Southwest.com/rrterms.

*Tier-Qualifying Points cannot be redeemed for travel or be transferred, donated, or redeemed through More Rewards. Tier-Qualifying Points are only available toward Tier Status for the 2021 calendar year. The 2X Tier-Qualifying Points adjustments will not display as separate transactions within Members' points activity.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. The carrier will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

