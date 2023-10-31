Advertisement
Southwest Airlines plans to offer non-stop service between Eugene to Sacramento in June

Haleigh Kochanski, Eugene Register-Guard
·1 min read
Southwest Airlines plans to offer non-stop daily service between Eugene and Sacramento beginning in June 2024.
Southwest Airlines has announced it will offer non-stop service between Sacramento International Airport and the Eugene Airport on June 4, 2024.

"The addition of service to Sacramento International Airport provides more nonstop travel options for the people in our region," said Eugene Airport Director Cathryn Stephens.

The daily flight times, subject to change, are as follows:

  • Depart from Eugene at 11:25 a.m. and arrive in Sacramento at 12:50 p.m.

  • Depart from Sacramento at 11:50 a.m. and arrive in Eugene at 1:05 p.m. p.m.

Since starting service from Eugene on Aug 29, 2021, Southwest Airlines has added service to Burbank, Denver, Las Vegas, Oakland, San Jose, according to Andrew Martz, Assistant Airport Director.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Southwest Airlines Eugene Sacramento non-stop service June 2024

