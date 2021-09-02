U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    +1.13 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.28 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9500
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,470.84
    +1,168.24 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.06
    +2.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Southwest Airlines to Present at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference. Cowen will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

September 9, 2021

Time:

9:45am ET



Speaker:

Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer



Web Address:

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

Contact:

Investor Relations (214) 792-4415

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-cowen-14th-annual-global-transportation-and-sustainable-mobility-conference-301368746.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • New Car Sales Were Dreadful. Why Car Stocks Win Either Way.

    August light-vehicles sales missed estimates by a lot. The number is a surprise, but the factors behind it aren't. Some of the reasons actually help car stocks more than higher car volumes.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rose Led by Manufacturing Gains

    ISM Manufactauring Rises

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan To Prosper.

    Electricity infrastructure company Quanta Services is buying renewable power engineering and construction firm Blattner for $2.7 billion.

  • After Chevy Bolt Troubles, GM Bets Big on Cadillac EV

    General Motors plans to phase out nearly all of its gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. Leading that transition is the first fully electric Cadillac. WSJ’s Mike Colias visited a GM testing site for a ride and an exclusive interview with GM’s President Mark L. Reuss. Photo Illustration: Alexander Hotz

  • Here's What Drives Chipotle's CEO Brian Niccol Crazy

    There's one thing that drives the Chipotle CEO crazy: when the chips run out. He looks at making customers happy in the restaurant.

  • Exxon Taps Oil From Strategic Reserves Amid Ida Disruption

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has authorized Exxon Mobil Corp. to receive crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to kickstart the production of fuels while most oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut. The oil company will be getting 1.5 million barrels of DOE-supplied oil for its Baton Rouge refinery, the DOE said. Similar to a loan, the agency will provide crude oil to Exxon to meet an immediate need and the company will restock the same amount of oil plus premium

  • Oil futures climb 2%, with U.S. prices at highest finish in a month

    Oil futures settled higher Thursday, with U.S. prices marking their highest in about a month. With the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies "now ticked off the list, traders are waiting for the next impetus to change expectations for the short-term recovery path of demand and supply," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. The U.S. oil industry is "rushing to restore operations following Hurricane Ida," he said. Meanwhile, "the

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Aluminum Halts Advance After Group Warns on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum slipped after climbing to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. Aluminum has jumped nearly

  • UK hit by Diet Coke shortage due to aluminium can supply problems

    HGV driver shortages and other logistics issues have also increased pressure on drink supplies

  • Best Technology ETFs for Q4 2021

    The technology sector includes companies focused on the research, development, and sale of a broad range of hardware and software used by consumers and businesses. It includes giants such as Apple Inc.

  • Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding on optimism about global economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic, and after U.S. crude inventories fell more than anticipated. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up $1.40, or 2%, to $69.99 a barrel. In addition, later-dated crude contracts rallied more than the front-month, another sign that market participants expect demand to rise as supply declines.

  • Li Auto Reports Record Deliveries as Rivals Falter. The Stock Is Up.

    Strong deliveries in China are important for all EV producers, given that China is the world's largest market for new cars and for EVs.

  • Hero MotoCorp CEO Discusses Expansion Plans

    Sep.01 -- Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, talks to Matt Miller of Bloomberg Markets about the company's electric scooter plans and its partnership with Harley Davidson.

  • India's ONGC evaluating stake buy in Russia's Vostok Oil project

    India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is evaluating the purchase of stake in Russia's massive Vostok Oil project, a company official said on Thursday, as the two countries seek to deepen their economic ties in the energy sector. Vostok is one of Russia's biggest oil projects, comparable in size with the exploration of West Siberia in the 1970s or the U.S. Bakken oil province over the past decade. "We are still in the evaluation stage ... We are looking at it (Vostok Oil), it is a very large complex project," A.K, Gupta, managing director of ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of ONGC, told Reuters.