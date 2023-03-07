U.S. markets closed

Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

·1 min read

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 14, 2023



Time: 

9:40am ET



Speaker: 

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer



Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301765134.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

