Southwest Airlines to reduce number of flights to and from Atlanta
Southwest Airlines plans to reduce the number of flights to and from Atlanta.
A spokesperson with the airline confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Southwest Airlines will soon offer 94 daily departures from Atlanta on weekdays.
That’s down from the current number of 119 departures a day from Atlanta.
Southwest is the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, behind Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.
Southwest Airlines currently has routes to 43 cities from Atlanta.
They will discontinue their route from Atlanta to Little Rock, Arkansas in June.
