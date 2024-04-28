Southwest Airlines to reduce number of flights to and from Atlanta

Southwest Airlines plans to reduce the number of flights to and from Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the airline confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Southwest Airlines will soon offer 94 daily departures from Atlanta on weekdays.

That’s down from the current number of 119 departures a day from Atlanta.

Southwest is the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, behind Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.

Southwest Airlines currently has routes to 43 cities from Atlanta.

They will discontinue their route from Atlanta to Little Rock, Arkansas in June.

