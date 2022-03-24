U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.15
    +52.91 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,660.81
    +302.31 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,146.20
    +223.59 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.04
    +16.84 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.41
    -3.52 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.60
    +25.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    +0.68 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3194
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2470
    +1.1340 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,044.66
    +1,738.89 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.92
    +30.97 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TAKES OFF INTO NEW ERA AT DENVER INTERNATIONAL WITH NEW TECHNICAL OPERATIONS HANGAR FACILITY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUV
    Watchlist

Southwest Airlines opens new $100 million maintenance facility as it lays foundation to support long-term growth, vision, and bringing more Mile High Heart to the Denver community

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today is celebrating the completion of a major infrastructure investment to support its long-term vision for its Denver operation with the opening of a new Technical Operations complex at Denver International Airport (DEN). The nearly three-year, $100 million, 130,000 square foot project includes a large aircraft maintenance hangar and room for offices, training, and warehousing to support the carrier's Technical Operations Team; and represents Southwest's® continued commitment to Denver by bringing more job opportunities to the community.

Colorado One parked inside Southwest Airlines&#39; Technical Operations Hangar in Denver, Colo.
Colorado One parked inside Southwest Airlines' Technical Operations Hangar in Denver, Colo.

"As we continue to grow and welcome more Customers at Denver International Airport, we're laser-focused on the work that happens behind-the-scenes that enables us to provide a great Customer experience," said Mike Van de Ven, Southwest Airlines' President & Chief Operating Officer. "This new hangar facility is a critical investment that supports our commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable fleet so we can connect our Denver Customers to the people and the places that matter most in their lives."

The new hangar adds an important location within Southwest's network to support scheduled, overnight maintenance of its fleet of nearly 730 Boeing 737 aircraft*. The facility includes:

  • A 130,000 square-foot hangar with offices, a training area, warehouse space, and maintenance shops;

  • Space inside the hangar for three Boeing 737s and room for eight additional 737s outdoors;

  • And serves as the new home for Southwest's more than 100 Denver-based Technical Operations Employees.

The Technical Operations Team will begin moving into the facility in the coming weeks. The hangar joins six other Southwest Airlines® aircraft maintenance hangars located throughout the country including Atlanta, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby), Orlando, and Phoenix.

"We're excited to see Southwest Airlines continue to invest in our community and bring high-paying jobs to the region," said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "Southwest's support, both at the airport and throughout our city, is what makes Denver a top place to live and work, as well as make it attractive for both business and leisure travelers to come visit the Mile High City."

"Swinerton is grateful to have been a part of the Southwest Airlines Technical Operations Complex Team as the general contractor, working alongside industry experts to bring this state-of-of-the-art hangar from conception to completion," said John Spight, Vice President of Swinerton's Colorado Division. "We are thrilled to have helped Southwest complete one of the few capital improvement projects it continued with during the pandemic, and to join forces with Southwest as it expands across the nation."

Supporting More Growth at DEN

Southwest Airlines will begin moving into the first gates of a 16-gate expansion project on the C concourse within the next few months. Once completed, Southwest will have the ability to use up to 40 gates, the most gates it has at any airport it serves.

With the anticipated growth in the coming years, the airline is doing preliminary work to build larger spaces for its Provisioning, Ground Support Equipment, and Cargo Teams. It is also creating an expanded People Department at DEN, which will support the airline's robust recruiting efforts. Today, the airline is one of the largest employers in the city with nearly 5,000 People based in Denver. To learn more about career opportunities at Southwest Airlines in Denver and throughout its network, visit careers.southwestair.com.

To download high-resolution images and broadcast-quality b-roll of Southwest's new Technical Operations facility, please visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom at swamedia.com/DenverHangar.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's expectations related to its growth, in particular with respect to its growth in Denver. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current estimates, intentions, beliefs, expectations, goals, strategies, and projections for the future and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) any negative developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, for example, with respect to the duration, spread, severity, or any recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic or any new variant strains of the underlying virus; the effectiveness, availability, and usage of COVID-19 vaccines; the impact of government mandates, directives, orders, regulations, and other governmental actions related to COVID-19 on the Company's business plans and its ability to retain key Employees; the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on overall demand for air travel and the Company's related business plans and decisions; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's access to capital; (ii) the Company's dependence on its workforce, including its ability to employ sufficient numbers of qualified Employees to effectively and efficiently maintain its operations; (iii) the impact of fuel price changes, fuel price volatility, volatility of commodities used by the Company for hedging jet fuel, and any changes to the Company's fuel hedging strategies and positions, on the Company's business plans and results of operations; (iv) the impact of fears or actual outbreaks of other diseases, extreme or severe weather and natural disasters, actions of competitors, consumer perception, economic conditions, governmental actions and regulations, fears of terrorism or war, socio-demographic trends, and other factors beyond the Company's control, on consumer behavior and the Company's results of operations and business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (v) the Company's dependence on third parties, and the impact on the Company's operations and results of operations of any third party delays or non-performance; (vi) the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement, transition, and maintain the necessary information technology systems and infrastructure to support its operations and initiatives; and (vii) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded
2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)
Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-takes-off-into-new-era-at-denver-international-with-new-technical-operations-hangar-facility-301509791.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Driving higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are reversing course and headed south today. Although the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hasn't reported any news to spur the stock's sell-off, investors are reacting to some pessimism from Wall Street. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Nio have dropped 4.5%.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Nikola: Making Progress, but Execution Remains Key, Says J.P. Morgan

    Nikola (NKLA) investors finally have something to cheer about. On Wednesday, at the company’s Analyst Day, the EV truck startup announced that, as planned, production of the Tre battery electric truck had begun at the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility on March 21. The company also said it expects to deliver 300 to 500 Tre semi-trucks this year and that by mid-2023, manufacturing for the European market will go ahead at the German facility. J.P. Morgan’s Bill Peterson attended the event, w

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • EVgo: Well-Positioned to Benefit From Growing EV Adoption, Says Analyst

    EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vaxart Stock?

    Shares of biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared back in 2020 following enthusiasm that the company would eventually become a leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. Vaxart has yet to market its product, while many competitors are currently generating millions of dollars -- and in some cases, billions -- from their respective vaccines. It's no surprise, then, that the market has abandoned Vaxart.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.