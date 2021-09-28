U.S. markets closed

Southwest Airlines And Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Both Iconic Brands With Commemorative Aircraft

·6 min read
In this article:
Aircraft unveiling launches collaboration and 50 Days of Giveaways Sweepstakes, special inflight entertainment content, and many more surprises

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) joins Walt Disney World® Resort with a special co-branded commemorative aircraft honoring 50 years of connecting people with memories and magic, as each company celebrates a 50th anniversary in 2021. The Boeing 737-700 features 50th anniversary logos of both Southwest Airlines® and Walt Disney World Resort and is emblazoned with a unique EARidescent treatment created by Walt Disney World Resort especially for its milestone celebration.

"For 50 years, Southwest has connected our Customers to the people and places that matter most. Whether a Customer is flying to visit relatives in another state, close a business deal with a client, or experience a family vacation, we are honored to be a part of those moments," said Brandy King, Director of Public Relations at Southwest Airlines. "Celebrating 50 years of making memories during our shared milestone anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort."

"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," said Claire Bilby, Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations. "Both Walt Disney World Resort and Southwest Airlines share an incredible 50-year legacy of creating exceptional vacation experiences and treasured memories for guests."

The unveiling of the co-branded aircraft at the Southwest Airlines Technical Operations Hangar at William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston featured Cast Members from Walt Disney World Resort performing iconic songs that celebrate treasured history, as well as "The Magic is Calling," an anthem to the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joined the event to celebrate the collaboration and send the aircraft into service with its first stop at Orlando International Airport.

This special promotional aircraft also brings Walt Disney World Resort magic into the interior, as overhead bins and window shades sparkle with beloved Disney characters in the EARidescent treatment. The aircraft will fly around the Southwest system through March 2022. Fans can track the aircraft (tail number N954WN) and share photos using #Southwest50 and #DisneyWorld50.

The magic continues with a Southwest50 Days of Giveaways sweepstakes*, which will award a winner and up to three guests with a Southwest and Walt Disney World Resort prize package each day from Sept. 28 through Nov. 16, 2021. Consumers can visit Southwest.com/50days to enter each day for a chance to win a vacation package that includes lodging, Walt Disney World Resort Theme Park tickets, a Disney Gift Card with a value of $200, and round trip air travel to Orlando, Florida, on Southwest.

Southwest Customers can enjoy a sneak peek at some of the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration with exclusive video on the carrier's Inflight Entertainment Portal and the Walt Disney World on-demand TV series channel. The video highlights some of the special moments at the resort to come throughout the 18-month anniversary celebration, and will be available onboard beginning Oct. 1, 2021, when The World's Most Magical Celebration begins.

To access broadcast quality footage and high-res images, as well as photos from the aircraft unveiling, visit swamedia.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. (excluding Alaska) age 19 or older at time of entry. Ends Nov. 16,21 at 11:59 p.m. CT. To enter and for official rules, including odds, and prize descriptions, visit https://Southwest.com/50days. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT
Walt Disney World Resort, The Most Magical Place on Earth, is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); more than 25 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on four championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971. Guests looking to purchase a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation Package can visit www.southwestvacations.com/wdw50 for more information.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. The carrier will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney Resort(R) celebrate 50 years of memories and magic. Photo credit Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-and-walt-disney-world-resort-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-both-iconic-brands-with-commemorative-aircraft-301387239.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

