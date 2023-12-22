Southwest Florida continues to gain jobs and workers, with low unemployment

Someone completing an unemployment benefits form.

Jobless rates fell across Southwest Florida in November, with the start of the traditional busy season.

In the five-county region, Collier had the lowest unemployment – at 2.9%, according to the latest statistics released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

Here's how the other counties stacked up: Lee (3.1%), Charlotte (3.4%), Glades (3.7%), and Hendry (4.7%).

Over the year, the region's three metro areas, made up of Collier, Lee and Charlotte, added 12,000 nonagricultural jobs. Lee gained the most, picking up 9,700.

The busy season in Southwest Florida usually runs from November to April, when the region sees an influx of visitors and part-time residents, often fleeing the colder weather up north, especially in Lee and Collier counties.

The region's job market took a big hit after Hurricane Ian made landfall in September 2022. It's come back strong, although it still faces challenges, including a labor shortage in both the public and private sectors.

Anything at or under 3% is considered full employment, and some economists say full employment is between 4% and 5%.

Some businesses have yet to recover, while others have been lost forever, due to extensive damage caused by Ian. Yet, new ones continue to pop up, and others continue to expand.

Where did Lee County add jobs?

In Lee, industries gaining the most jobs over the year in November were Professional and Business Services (+4,300 jobs), Education and Health Services (+2,000 jobs), Government (+1,400 jobs), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+1,100 jobs), and Financial Activities (+800 jobs).

For the fourth month in a row, Lee saw the fastest growth rate among all metros in the state in professional and business services.

Three sectors lost jobs in the county: Leisure and Hospitality (-500), Manufacturing (-100), and Information (-100).

Jacqueline Garry, of Fort Myers and served in the Navy for 3 years, stopped at the Artherx table as she searches for a job. FGCU held a SWFL Veterans Expo and Job Fair Thursday, April 14, 2022.

What about Collier County?

Collier added 900 jobs over the year, but lost some, too.

The county gained the most jobs in Leisure and Hospitality (+900), Education and Health Services (+800), Government (+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Other Services (+200).

It shed jobs in three industries: Professional and Business Services (-1,100), Information (-100), and Financial Activities (-100 jobs).

In comparison, Charlotte sprouted 1,100 jobs over the year. Most of those gains came from Education and Health Services (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+200), and Government (+200). No industries lost jobs in the county.

Southwest Florida's labor force continued to expand in November. It stood at 686,628, up 18,552, or 2.8%, over the year. There were roughly 21,500 unemployed residents last month.

How does the state compare?

Statewide, Florida’s workforce continues to grow faster than the nation's.

The state added 28,300 jobs in November.

Hiring sign for Jason's Deli in Fort Myers.

Florida's unemployment stood at 2.9%, compared to 3.7% nationally. The state's rate has been below the country's for 37 months in a row.

Recently, Lightcast ranked Florida as the top state in the nation for attracting and developing a talented workforce for the second year in a row. The group's Talent Attraction Scorecard evaluates states based on job growth, education attainment, regional competitiveness and migration data.

Florida’s private sector job growth rate has topped the nation's for 32 months in a row – at 2.9%, compared to 1.6%.

Statewide, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs in November, adding 11,800, followed by construction, gaining 6,300, over the prior month.

In a statement, Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, said: "Florida’s economy is thriving because of key workforce and industry investments in manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, and several research and development sectors,” made under the leadership and direction of its governor.

“These investments are driving job growth, new business formations for small and large businesses, six consecutive months of construction job growth, and a record pace for commercial- and tourism-related visitation," he said. "Florida’s success is not an accident, but rather an intentional steadfast commitment to smart policies and strategic initiatives that support key verticals.”

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Unemployment rates down, workforce up in SWFL