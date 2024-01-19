Southwest Florida's jobless rate fell in December. Here's what to know

Someone completing an unemployment benefits form.

Jobless rates fell across Southwest Florida in December.

All five counties saw declines over the month. However, most had higher unemployment rates than a year ago, according to a report released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

In the region, Collier County had the lowest unemployment rate in December – at 2.8%

Here's a look at where the others stood:

Charlotte County: 3.3%

Glades County: 3.4%

Hendry County: 4.5%

Lee County: 3%

That compared to a state rate of 2.9% – and a national rate of 3.5%.

Hendry, along with Citrus County, had the highest unemployment rate in the state.

Lee County's rate was unchanged over the year, while the other counties saw slight increases.

Employers added thousands of jobs in the region

In December, all 24 metros in Florida saw over-the-year job gains.

In Southwest Florida's three metros – essentially made up of Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties – employers added 8,300 jobs over the year, bringing their total combined nonagricultural employment to 544,000.

Lee gained the most jobs (4,400), followed by Collier (2,900), then Charlotte (1,000).

In the three metros, these three industries added the most jobs:

Government (+2,800)

Professional and Business Services (+2,400)

Education and Health Services (+2,200)

These three industries lost jobs:

Leisure and Hospitality (-400)

Mining, Logging and Construction (-300)

Information (-100)

Statewide, nine of 10 major industries saw over-the-year job growth in December. The exception: Information, shedding 600 jobs in total across all metros.

Lee County had the fastest annual job growth rate compared to all themetros in the state in Financial Activities (+4.5%).

In Collier, the Leisure and Hospitality (+5.2%); Manufacturing (+3.6%); and Government(+2.8%) industries grew faster than statewide.

Charlotte also saw faster growth than statewide in three sectors: Leisure and Hospitality (+3.8%), Other Services (+3.6%) and Government (+3%).

The region's workforce continues to grow

In December, the labor force grew by 5,137 in Lee, 3,820 in Collier and 1,578 in Charlotte over the year. Regionally, it rose to 683,027, up by more than 11,000 in the five counties. There were 20,562 unemployed residents in total.

Statewide 354,000 more workers entered the labor force at an over-the-year growth rate of 3.3%, faster than the nation's rate of 1.5%.

Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the nation's for 38 months in a row.

"Florida's policies yield a resilient economy," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly in a statement. "The governor continues to make long term investments in workforce education, infrastructure, housing and smart financial management, which has put Florida on firm footing for the future."

