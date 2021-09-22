U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +1.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.46 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8050
    +0.5850 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,390.71
    +2,442.96 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock


Payable

December 1, 2021

Of Record

November 15, 2021

Dividend

$0.595 per share

The dividend equates to $2.38 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenue primarily from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-fourth-quarter-2021-dividend-301383149.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile CEO Sticks to the Script: We Have the Best 5G and Cost Savings Are Coming

    T-Mobile US is on track to reach its long-term goals, CEO Mike Sievert says. Among them: a better 5G network and the realization of cost savings from its Sprint merger.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Recent research seems to indicate that the company's coronavirus vaccine offers relatively long and reliable protection.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Why SmileDirectClub's main focus is investing in 'growth initiatives'

    SmileDirectClub CFO Kyle Wailes&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's ability to avoid the volatility in the market as the stock saw recent surges, competition, and the company's focus on expansion.