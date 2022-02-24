U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.54
    +1.73 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    -16.10 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5230
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,387.40
    +1,530.92 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.17
    +75.04 (+9.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,406.18
    +435.36 (+1.68%)
     

Southwest Gas Holdings Increases the Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has increased the quarterly common stock dividend from $0.595 per share to $0.62 per share and has declared the following second quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

June 1, 2022

Of Record

May 16, 2022

Dividend

$0.62 per share

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share, a 10 cent or 4.2 percent increase, on an annualized basis. Southwest has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956, and has raised its dividend each year since 2007. President and Chief Executive Officer John Hester noted, "We are pleased that we are financially positioned to again increase the dividend. Dividend increases are necessary to facilitate competitive and reasonable returns for our shareholders. When setting the dividend rate, the Board's policy is to target a dividend payout ratio that is competitive in the industry (55–65%) while maintaining investment grade credit ratings and the ability to fund future capital expenditures."

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. The Company's MountainWest subsidiary provides natural gas storage and interstate pipeline services within the Rocky Mountain region.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act). All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of the Company could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, future operating results, the effects of regulation/deregulation, the timing and amount of rate relief, and changes in rate design.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-increases-the-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-and-declares-second-quarter-2022-dividend-301490273.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Inv

  • 2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday

    Shares of Block finished the regular session up 7% after having dropped as much as 7% early in the day. After hours, Block added another 23% gain as investors liked what they saw in the company's fourth-quarter financial report . Block's results were impressive.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) initially fell 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday before recovering. After digesting the company's recent earnings report, however, investors seemed to change their mind, with the share price up 2.6% as of noon ET on Thursday. Revenue came in above expectations, but the company reported a wider net loss than analysts anticipated.

  • Coinbase Earnings Were Better Than Expected. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    While the cryptocurrency exchange reported $2.5 billion in quarterly revenue, surpassing consensus estimates, it also sees signs of a slowdown in the first quarter.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • VMware Stock Is Falling. A Disappointing Outlook Overshadowed Strong Earnings.

    A below-expectations guidance by the enterprise-software firm VMware sent shares lower, although fourth-quarter earnings were higher.

  • Minutes after Russia invaded Ukraine, these crypto ‘safe havens’ tanked

    But one traditional asset shone.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.