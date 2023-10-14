Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.62 per share on the 1st of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.3%, which is around the industry average.

Southwest Gas Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Despite not generating a profit, Southwest Gas Holdings is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 197.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Southwest Gas Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.32 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 31% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Southwest Gas Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Southwest Gas Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

