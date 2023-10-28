Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SWX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.62 per share on 1st of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.4%, which is around the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Southwest Gas Holdings

Southwest Gas Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Even in the absence of profits, Southwest Gas Holdings is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 196.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Southwest Gas Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.32 total annually to $2.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Southwest Gas Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 31% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Southwest Gas Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Southwest Gas Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.