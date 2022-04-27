U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Southwest Gas' Strategic Transactions Committee Provides Update on Strategic Alternatives Process to Maximize Value

Committee Retains Moelis & Company LLC to Advise on Strategic Alternatives Process

Company Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card to Support Southwest Gas Board's Strategic Alternatives Process to Maximize Value for All Southwest Gas Stockholders

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today provided an update on the progress of the Company's previously announced strategic alternatives process.

As previously announced, the Southwest Gas Board of Directors (the "Board") has formed a Strategic Transactions Committee (the "Committee") composed of independent directors, Anne Mariucci, Carlos Ruisanchez and Jane Lewis-Raymond, to lead an expeditious process to review all strategic alternatives available to maximize value for all Southwest Gas stockholders. Ms. Mariucci, who is serving as Chair of the Committee, Mr. Ruisanchez and Ms. Lewis-Raymond collectively have strong capital markets, M&A and regulatory experience.

The Committee also today announced that it has retained Moelis & Company LLC as advisor to the Committee as it evaluates all potential options, including soliciting and considering proposals from interested parties for a sale of the Company or a sale of one or more of its business units, or the Company's previously announced plan to spin-off Centuri. Lazard will continue to serve as financial advisor to Southwest Gas and will work closely with Moelis on the process.

The Committee stated:

"Our Committee was formed to lead the process with one singular objective – ensuring we maximize value for all of our stockholders. We are committed to obtaining full price discovery of all of the options available. With the depth and experience of the Moelis team, we have the resources to undertake our assignment to obtain maximum value for stockholders."

On April 18, 2022, Southwest Gas announced that, as a result of the receipt of an indication of interest well in excess of Mr. Icahn's $82.50 per share offer, the Board authorized the review of a full range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

The Board strongly recommends that stockholders vote "FOR ALL" its director nominees on the WHITE proxy card promptly upon receipt. The proxy materials and other information regarding the Board's recommendation for the 2022 Annual Meeting can be found at www.SWXBuildingValue.com.

Stockholders who have questions or who need help voting their shares may call the Company's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at 1 (877) 825-8621 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries).

Lazard is serving as lead financial advisor to Southwest Gas and Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal advisors. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Strategic Transactions Committee.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. The Company's MountainWest subsidiary provides natural gas storage and interstate pipeline services within the Rocky Mountain region. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

How to Find Further Information

This communication does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval in connection with the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (the "Annual Meeting"), scheduled to be held May 12, 2022. In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company has filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which the Company has furnished to its stockholders in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Company may furnish additional materials in connection with the Annual Meeting. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, WE URGE STOCKHOLDERS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND WHITE PROXY CARD AND OTHER DOCUMENTS WHEN SUCH INFORMATION IS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE ANNUAL MEETING. The proposals for the Annual Meeting are being made solely through the definitive proxy statement. In addition, a copy of the definitive proxy statement may be obtained free of charge from www.swgasholdings.com/proxymaterials. Security holders also may obtain, free of charge, copies of the proxy statement and any other documents filed by Company with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, and at the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders: This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. In response to the tender offer for the shares of the Company commenced by IEP Utility Holdings LLC and Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., the Company has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS ARE URGED TO READ THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders may obtain a free copy of these documents free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. In addition, copies of these materials may be requested from the Company's information agent, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at (877) 825-8621.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and the Company's expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "should", "may" and "assume", as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and include (without limitation) statements regarding expectations with respect to a separation of Centuri, the future performance of Centuri, Southwest Gas's dividend ratios and Southwest Gas's future performance. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of the Company could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing and amount of rate relief, changes in rate design, customer growth rates, the effects of regulation/deregulation, tax reform and related regulatory decisions, the impacts of construction activity at Centuri, whether we will separate Centuri within the anticipated timeframe and the impact to our results of operations and financial position from the separation, the potential for, and the impact of, a credit rating downgrade, the costs to integrate MountainWest, future earnings trends, inflation, sufficiency of labor markets and similar resources, seasonal patterns, the cost and management attention of ongoing litigation that the Company is currently engaged in, the effects of the pending tender offer and proxy contest brought by Carl Icahn and his affiliates, and the impacts of stock market volatility. In addition, the Company can provide no assurance that its discussions about future operating margin, operating income, COLI earnings, interest expense, and capital expenditures of the natural gas distribution segment will occur. Likewise, the Company can provide no assurance that discussions regarding utility infrastructure services segment revenues, EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, and interest expense will transpire, nor assurance regarding acquisitions or their impacts, including management's plans or expectations related thereto, including with regard to Riggs Distler or MountainWest. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's and Southwest Gas Corporation's current and periodic reports, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed from time to time with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its Web site or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Participants in the Solicitation: The directors and officers of the Company may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the Company's directors and officers and their respective interests in the Company by security holdings or otherwise is available in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants is included in other relevant materials filed with the SEC.

Contacts

For investor information, contact: Boyd Nelson, (702) 876-7237, boyd.nelson@swgas.com; or Innisfree M&A Incorporated, Scott Winter/Jennifer Shotwell/Jon Salzberger, (212) 750-5833.

For media information, contact: Sean Corbett, (702) 876-7219, sean.corbett@swgas.com; or
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, Dan Katcher / Tim Lynch, (212) 355-4449.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-strategic-transactions-committee-provides-update-on-strategic-alternatives-process-to-maximize-value-301534584.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

