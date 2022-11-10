U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

SOUTHWEST GENERAL HEALTH CENTER PARTNERS WITH FIDUCIUS TO ASSIST IN RECRUITING AND RETENTION WHILE TACKLING STUDENT LOAN DEBT

·3 min read
Loan Relief delivers on improving employee’s financial health

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwest General Health Center, an award-winning hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, has selected Fiducius to provide student loan benefits for all employees.

Student loan debt continues to be a challenge amongst healthcare employees. The student loan landscape changes almost daily, adding to the ongoing confusion.  Southwest General Health Center chose Fiducius to ensure their employees get the support needed to navigate this complex environment.  Southwest General Health Center is introducing the Loan Relief benefit as an integral part of its benefits package. The Loan Relief benefit combines Student Loan Financial Planning℠ with online digital enrollment to maximize Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) while ensuring compliance with the program. Since 2011, Fiducius has pioneered student loan benefits focused specifically around the PSLF benefit, and other federal legislation centered around student loan debt. Fiducius has achieved $29M + in actual student loan forgiveness for employees and has another $500M + in process. 100% of employees who have worked with Fiducius to pursue forgiveness, have received it.


“I’m excited to work with Fiducius and enhance the financial health of our employees,” said Darrel Castricone, Benefit and Compensation Manager at Southwest General Health Center. “We selected Fiducius because they align with our long-term recruiting and retention strategy. We don’t see this as a check-the-box benefit but core to our overall benefits package.”


"Fiducius has deep roots in Northeast Ohio, and we’re excited to bring this nationally recognized benefit to Southwest General Health Center employees,” said Ross Weintraub Director of Business Development at Fiducius. “We’re honored to partner with such an outstanding organization in the community and provide the support and guidance that healthcare employees most desperately need in this current environment.”


A key aspect of the Loan Relief benefit is the engage with Fiducius communication process. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence technology to ensure engagement is maximized while offering a first-in-class employee experience. Another important aspect of the benefit is the Student Loan Financial Planning (SLFP) process. SLFP, coupled with online digital enrollment support, is critical to ensure compliance and maximization of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

About Southwest General Health Center
Southwest General Health Center is an award-winning hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio serving the Greater Cleveland area. Southwest General is home to nationally recognized physicians, state-of-the-art technology, and a full range of medical, surgical, and emergency services, including a Level III trauma center and a level II special care nursery. Our services are designed to provide patients with care that addresses their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs.

About Fiducius
Providing student loan and education assistance benefits for more than 10 years, Fiducius enables employers to achieve recruiting, retention, and productivity goals, while empowering employees to achieve financial wellness. Fiducius offers a complete range of voluntary and employer-sponsored benefits, including Loan Relief, Loan Contribution, and Tuition Reimbursement. Its proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning service combines expert Advisors and advanced technology to ensure all employees can move forward with the best option for their unique situations. Fiducius has worked with more than 2,500 employers, including 125 healthcare systems, hospitals, and providers. For more information, visit: www.getfiducius.com

CONTACT: Contacts: Fiducius Patrick Connelly Business Development BD@getfiducius.com Southwest General Health Center Caroline E. Fienga Interactive Media & Public Relations Specialist Marketing & Business Development 440.816.6723 cfienga@swgeneral.com


