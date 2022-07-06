U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.50
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,880.00
    -56.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,796.50
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.70
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.10
    +0.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0268
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1969
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2400
    -0.6020 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,909.01
    -302.12 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.28
    -9.74 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.06
    -316.41 (-1.20%)
     

Southwest Health Center Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

·2 min read

PLATTEVILLE, Wis., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide – Southwest Health Center ("Southwest Health"), a healthcare provider in Platteville, Wisconsin, experienced a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information belonging to certain current and former employees and listed dependents/beneficiaries and individuals who sought medical treatment or services at Southwest Health. Letters have been mailed to the potentially impacted individuals, notifying them about this incident and the steps they can take to protect themselves.

On January 11, 2022, Southwest Health discovered a potential data security incident impacting certain systems. Upon discovering of the incident, Southwest Health immediately took steps to secure its network and engaged cybersecurity experts to perform a forensic investigation. The investigation revealed that certain personal information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization. Southwest Health initiated a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted information. Based on the investigation, the affected personal and protected health information included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification card numbers, financial account numbers, medical information, and/or health insurance information.

Although Southwest Health is not aware of misuse of any information impacted by this incident, on July 5, 2022, Southwest Health provided notice to potentially affected individuals about this incident, including information about steps they can take to protect their personal and protected health information. Southwest Health also offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services.

In addition, Southwest Health has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central Time at 1-833-423-2983 or https://response.idx.us/southwesthealth.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is our top priority. We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident caused.

