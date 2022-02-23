U.S. markets closed

Southwest Louisiana Leaders Work with Governor to Secure Needed Federal Disaster Aid

·2 min read

LAKE CHARLES, La., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, along with key civic and business leaders took part in a virtual meeting with Governor John Bel Edwards last week in anticipation of a congressional vote on March 11 for federal relief and recovery aid for Southwest Louisiana.

Many homes in Southwest Louisiana damaged by hurricanes in 2020 still remain in disrepair, while recovery funding needs go unmet.
SW Louisiana endured 4 federally declared natural disasters in 10 months and needs federal disaster relief to recover.

Within 10 months in 2020 and 2021, Southwest Louisiana endured four federally declared natural disasters, more than any other city in American history. To date, Southwest Louisiana was appropriated about 20 percent of the original $3 billion supplemental disaster relief request submitted by the governor. "While we are grateful for the assistance received, the lack of funding leaves a $300 million shortfall just on housing. The other support for local governments to repair infrastructure and other needs is a priority," explains Hunter.

"Congress and the President have another opportunity, perhaps the last opportunity, to right this wrong and offer some semblance of an equitable response. I pray this happens," Hunter says. "Without additional supplemental disaster aid, local government resources will be significantly strained. It will be difficult to provide quality of life and infrastructure upgrade amenities that need to be done."

Senator Bill Cassidy says, "Southwest Louisiana needs more federal help to fully recover. Just as important, we need more resources and investment in infrastructure to prevent further damage. We cannot rest until we secure additional assistance for Southwest Louisiana to prosper."

"No matter how many times you have been through a natural disaster, it doesn't get any easier to see your home or business destroyed," explains Senator John Kennedy. "That's why, as Congress works on another government budget bill, I'm urging Washington to remember the people of Southwest Louisiana, who, through no fault of their own, have suffered from natural disasters and need more help to recover and rebuild."

According to Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, contacting legislators is key. "Now is the time to flood the phones and email. This is the time for us to rebuild Southwest Louisiana and we need federal dollars to do that."

At www.rebuildingswla.org, contact information is listed for Congressional leaders along with a letter urging them to provide the funding needed. "Simply visit that website, click 'Act Now' to access the letter and phone numbers to call," explains Judson. "Share the social media posts from the RebuildingSWLA Facebook page. The more people who send this message, the louder our collective voice, and hopefully Congress will act on our behalf."

Contact: Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, (337) 491-6688

The &quot;Help Southwest Louisiana Now&quot; campaign was launched to help secure federal disaster relief funding in 2021, one year after two hurricanes in 2020 devastated the region. Now, over 18 months after those storms, adequate federal disaster relief is still needed to help this community recover.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-louisiana-leaders-work-with-governor-to-secure-needed-federal-disaster-aid-301489097.html

SOURCE Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana

