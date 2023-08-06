Southwest Lubbock's 114.Slide development details upcoming stores, opening timelines

Construction continues at the 114.Slide business development, as seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

It started as one restaurant's hope for a second location.

About two years and millions of dollars later, The Plaza Restaurant, along with several other businesses, is getting closer to opening their newest location in the 114.Slide commercial development.

Within the next few months, the highly anticipated southwest Lubbock business development will begin opening stores.

The development, operated by Egenbacher Commercial Properties, will offer "everything an office needs" in one stop, according to an October 2022 article.

Tate Martin, managing director, and Randy Egenbacher, Certified Commercial Investment Member, gave an update on the space during a tour through the ongoing construction on July 26, 2023.

"We mentioned last time that we were excited how this shopping center is going to be able to serve southwest Lubbock, because there's a lack of retail and restaurants here," Martin said. "I think, every day, we just get a little more excited as it comes to life."

More: Southwest Lubbock development to bring electric vehicle stations, restaurants, more

Egenbacher, who was initially inspired by a trip with his son to Montana, also detailed how it has been to see the space transform from paper.

"It's really exciting to start with concepts on paper and then see it actually unfold," Egenbacher said. "In my opinion, it's more beautiful than it was on paper. It's quite an experience to be part of this."

Egenbacher stated they spent several million dollars on architectural detail to create a unique look. The exterior uses Texas stone and wood, and landscaping will create green spaces around the upcoming spaces.

"A lot of places in Lubbock look very similar, and we tried to not do that," Martin said.

Tate Martin, managing director, walks through ongoing construction inside the 114.Slide development, as seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

What businesses, restaurants will be at 114.Slide development?

While some of the upcoming shops and restaurants have not been released, Martin and Egenbacher confirmed several businesses.

Story continues

The currently announced businesses include:

Brookeside Apparel, inside the central building.

Crumbl Cookies, building off of 114th.

Jersey Mike's.

Motomedi.

Service Title, leasing 8,000 sq. ft. on second floor.

Sprinkle's Cupcakes, more details to be released later.

The Plaza Restaurant, covering 8,000 sq. ft., tentatively opening in October.

The Plaza's second Lubbock location will include windows that can open up to green spaces, a bar, dedicated kitchen space for their famous enchiladas and tortillas, a viewing window where customers can watch tortillas being made, and upscale designs.

Randy Egenbacher, Certified Commercial Investment Member, checks the view from the second story of the upcoming 114.Slide development, as seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

"It will be unique to Lubbock, and that was their objective," Martin said.

There will be a restaurant with an outdoor patio on the second floor, which has yet to be announced. A coffee shop may also be in the works.

"Hopefully, it will be some level of an experience," Egenbacher said. "It's more than just going and buying something. It'll be a place you enjoy going to."

Another interesting addition on the second floor includes several patios for the upcoming office spaces. Offices also have floor-to-ceiling windows, offering plenty of light.

"I always wanted office spaces that had a little patio for office use, for the six months of really nice weather here, temperature-wise," Martin said.

More buildings are being planned, but are waiting until the main building is closer to completion. This could add more retail to the development.

Egenbacher added that the development should draw up to 1,800 people daily. It is off of a major intersection, near UMC's upcoming Health & Wellness Hospital and a United Supermarket, and already has well-known tenants with a following.

Interested businesses can contact Tate Martin at 806-771-0003 for leasing information.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Southwest Lubbock's 114.Slide development updates stores, progress