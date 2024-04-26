Southwest to stop flying to these 4 airports, including a Texas stop. Here’s what to know

Southwest airlines will discontinue flights to Bellingham International Airport in Washington State, Cozumel International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The flight changes are due to a $231 million first quarter loss for Dallas-based Southwest — this along with other factors are forcing the adjustments within the company. The airline only flies Boeing 737 planes and recent issues in manufacturing have cost the airlines more than they anticipated.

“The network actions have really nothing to do with the Boeing delay. We are taking network actions regardless,” Southwest’s chief executive, Bob Jordan told CNBC. “Now, the Boeing delays are very painful. They cause us to replan, they hurt us on the revenue front, they cause us to be inefficient, and we’re working all of that.”

In January, one of Alaska’s Boeing planes blew a panel causing them to force an early landing. This caused further skepticism about the Boeing jets.

Now, Southwest is receiving 20 new Boeing jets this year, which is less than the original 43 the airlines ordered. The Federal Aviation Administrations has capped production on the Boeing jets to handle the issues of quality.

“The recent news from Boeing regarding further aircraft delivery delays presents significant challenges for both 2024 and 2025,” Jordan said in a statement.

The aircraft conundrum combined with the airline’s scheduling and staffing issues, gives a clear picture of the challenge Southwest is facing. By the end of the year, Southwest expects to have 2,000 fewer employees as well as a moratorium on new hires. They will also significantly reduce their number of flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare International Airports.

Boeing, the company based in Arlington, Virginia, has lost $355 million this first quarter.