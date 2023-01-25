Southwire 2021 Sustainability Report: Talent Attraction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Over the next decade, an estimated 3.5 million US manufacturing jobs will be needed to fill production demands (1). To bridge the projected industry hiring gap, the Southwire talent acquisition team seeks to identify, attract and retain top talent. We are committed to building a skilled, innovative and diverse workforce that will help identify sustainable solutions and meet changing business needs. This inclusive workforce will be built on empowerment, trust, consistency, and inclusion. In addition, the team aims to understand emerging employment needs from the next generation. By investing in our employees, we believe that we can create a positive environment that helps ensure the long-term sustainability of Southwire.

APPROACH

To attract top talent, we offer competitive financial and non-financial benefits (i.e., Total Rewards) that include employee and professional development programs and tools for building a new and skilled workforce. In addition, we offer a culture of inclusion, respect and collaboration that allows Southwire employees to feel valued and supported in their work.

TOTAL REWARDS

Total Rewards include perks, discounts and benefits for employees and their families focused on holistic employee support that includes focuses on health, community, social, financial and emotional opportunities.

STAYING HEALTHY

Medical, dental, vision and prescription drug insurance, future moms' program, LiveHealth Online, 24/7 NurseLine, and onsite-pharmacy and doctor's office.

LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE

Paid time off, healthy vending and fruit, employee assistance program, fitness center, gym membership reimbursement, employee discount, Southwire store, and parental leave.

CONTINUING YOUR EDUCATION

Performance management, people manager and front-line leadership training, tuition reimbursement, professional and technical certifications, and service awards.

PLANNING YOUR FUTURE

401(k) retirement plan with matching contribution, basic life and accident insurance, life insurance, retirement readiness counseling.

GETTING PAID

Competitive base pay, profit sharing, holiday bonus, incentives, travel pay, relocation assistance, holiday gift.

GIVING BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY

Matching programs, volunteerism, employee resource groups (ERGs), educational partnerships.

Providing diverse talent pipelines is essential to building the most competitive teams in the industry. In 2021, Southwire established a team to manage university, trade school and alumni engagement programs focused on expanding vertical and regional recruitment efforts. Partners include Georgia Tech's Office of Minority Educational Development (OMED), Auburn University's 100 Women Strong, Auburn University's Engineering Academic Excellence Program, the University of West Georgia, and the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC). Highlight programs in 2021 include:

12 FOR LIFE®

Growing to seven school systems since 2007, Southwire and schools in Georgia and Alabama work to help at-risk students with an educational recruitment program. The program provides part-time employment and training inside a modified Southwire manufacturing environment while allowing students to complete their education. In return, Southwire helps develop a skilled workforce for the future.

SOUTHWIRE ENGINEERING ACADEMY (SWEA)

Our Carrollton, Georgia high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) cooperative internship program allows students to apply STEM competence to real-world manufacturing environments. In 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic, we hosted the SWEA program virtually with 30 students with a broader focus and inclusion of additional pathways beyond the typical STEM option, including corporate communications and marketing.

SOUTHWIRE BUSINESS LEADERS PROGRAM (SBLP)

Our collaboration with the University of West Georgia's Richards College of Business focused on providing opportunities for students to work with a Southwire leadership team to develop real-world business and community initiatives. In 2021, the second cohort of SBLP students completed the program.

SOUTHWIRE MAINTENANCE APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM Our two-year Maintenance Apprenticeship Program focused on developing a pipeline of skilled maintenance technicians by providing classroom and customized on-the-job training to apprentices hired as full-time employees. In 2021, two apprentices successfully graduated the program and were promoted to Maintenance Supervisors at Southwire.

PERFORMANCE

Positive talent attraction metrics are critical during high employee demand and turnover periods. During the "Great Resignation," a low unemployment rate and labor shortages created challenges for filling employment positions. Southwire responded to the situation in several ways, including reviewing and adjusting compensation as needed to remain competitive and leveraging social media technology and additional job boards to promote brand awareness and job openings.

Further, in response to evolving employee preferences, the Southwire recruitment strategy has changed to embrace more remote work and flexible hybrid work schedules, which we see as essential in attracting new talent and building a modern workplace. Flexible work schedules allow us to attract and retain top talent while improving employee engagement and productivity. In addition, as noted in our employee surveys, flexible programs result in employees feeling more supported, knowing they can adapt their job to their lives rather than the other way around.

To help monitor the effectiveness of our efforts, Southwire utilizes key internal metrics, including employee turnover rates. Due to our resilient recruitment efforts and updates, in 2021, we observed an impressive increase in our New Employee Hires Rate to 26.0%, compared to 17.0% in 2020 and 13.5% in 2019.

PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTA UNIVERSITY CENTER CONSORTIUM

Southwire is pleased to announce our new partnerships with the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) and Electro-Federation Canada (EFC), providing expanded educational opportunities for Black and woman students. The partnership with the AUCC focuses on fostering a community of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Our collaboration with the AUCC will provide immersive educational possibilities and scholarships to students in the consortium's dual degree engineering program. In addition, through this program, AUCC engineering students may pursue various employment opportunities in the electrical sector, including student internships, scholarships, and future job opportunities at Southwire.

