Southwire's Rich Stinson Named to Manufacturers Association Board of Directors

·4 min read

CARROLLTON, Ga. , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) recently announced that Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO, has been named to its Board of Directors.

Southwire's president and CEO, Rich Stinson, was named to the Board of Directors for the National Association of Manufacturers.
Southwire's president and CEO, Rich Stinson, was named to the Board of Directors for the National Association of Manufacturers.

According to its website, the NAM was founded in 1895 and is the largest industrial trade association in the United States, with more than 14,000 members —from small businesses to global leaders—in every industrial sector. The NAM is the nation's most influential manufacturing advocate, telling the story of the manufacturing industry and equipping manufacturers with resources through its news and insights channels and partnerships with the Manufacturing Leadership Council, The Manufacturing Institute (MI) and the Innovation Research Interchange.

"I am honored to join the NAM board and represent Southwire as we work to contribute to the continued growth and success of all manufacturers," said Stinson. "Our company has a clear growth strategy and a commitment to remain generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond. As our world becomes even more connected and as electrification plays an even greater role, I look forward to working alongside my industry peers to promote opportunity and prosperity and, ultimately, further strengthen the future of manufacturing."

Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the NAM's efforts. As a Board member, Stinson will bolster the NAM's leadership in policy advocacy, workforce solutions, legal action, operational excellence and news and insights.

Board members play a key role in the NAM and the MI's "Creators Wanted" campaign, a member-driven initiative to inspire, educate and empower more Americans to pursue careers in modern manufacturing—and to shift perceptions about careers in the industry. The campaign, which supports MI programs for students, women, veterans and other underrepresented communities and features a first-of-its-kind mobile experience and tour, seeks to cut the skills gap by 600,000 workers by 2025 and increase the number of students enrolling in technical schools, vocational schools and apprenticeships by 25%, as well as the number of parents who would encourage their children to pursue a career in modern manufacturing to 50% from 27%.

"Manufacturers are the driving force behind our economic recovery, and the NAM's mission is to ensure that we always keep moving forward. Rich Stinson is a recognized leader in our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors," said Jay Timmons, NAM president and CEO. "Rich will bring invaluable insights as we advocate for the men and women of our industry and advance the values that have made America exceptional and our industry strong—free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity."

About Southwire
A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility cable products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwiresustainability.com.

About NAM
The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.5 million men and women, contributes $2.57 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and has the largest economic multiplier of any major sector and accounts for 58% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.

© 2022 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush
Director, Communications and Giving Back
Phone: (678) 684-7634
ashley.bush@southwire.com

Southwire Company, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Southwire)
Southwire Company, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Southwire)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwires-rich-stinson-named-to-manufacturers-association-board-of-directors-301505473.html

SOURCE Southwire

