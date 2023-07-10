Sovereign Cloud Holdings (ASX:SOV) shareholders are up 30% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Limited (ASX:SOV) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 42% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 65% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

The recent uptick of 30% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Given that Sovereign Cloud Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Sovereign Cloud Holdings increased its revenue by 32%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 65%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Sovereign Cloud Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Sovereign Cloud Holdings' TSR, at -54% is higher than its share price return of -65%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 10% in the last year, Sovereign Cloud Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 54%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 29% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sovereign Cloud Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Sovereign Cloud Holdings (of which 4 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

