U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.00
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,332.00
    -108.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,852.75
    -82.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.50
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.54 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.36
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2354
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4010
    +0.1040 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,908.53
    -1,591.37 (-5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.20
    -26.48 (-3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,284.69
    -626.51 (-2.33%)
     

Sovereign Lending Group Moves Forward As Retail Division Continues to Grow

·2 min read

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group (SLG) continues to diversify its mortgage business by focusing on its growing Retail Division. In April, the team doubled headcount with the addition new Retail sales teams. The division, launched late 2021, is led by industry veteran Ed Vaccaro and has steadily been hiring seasoned Retail MLOs since. Vaccaro was brought on board to build out the Retail division loan process, tech-stack and lead generation platform along with more loan products and programs to increase SLG's Purchases market share. The Retail Division is in addition to SLG's consumer direct call center which has been in operation since 2006.

Retail Division Continues to Grow at SLG
Dan Holtz and Joe Pirro, Co-Founders/CEOs of Sovereign Lending Group cited Vaccaro's industry tenure and practical approach to building Retail as one of the key reasons he was brought on. Vaccaro started his career at Bank of America as a loan officer and for the past 20 plus years has worked with both larger banks and smaller independent mortgage bankers including Banc Home Loans, Chase, Prospect Mortgage and SnapFi in a variety of leadership roles. Vaccaro, and the SLG founders are eyeing growing the division to be one of the top 20% retail bankers in the U.S.

Ed is known in the mortgage lending industry to be a strong partner, collaborator, and leader. "As a leader you have-to give everything you have if you expect your people to meet their goals. It's not about any individual, it's about the team! It's about finding ways for people to produce their best efforts daily. It's the secret sauce to growing production." Says Vaccaro.

The newest team of LOs will be located at the SLG home office in Costa Mesa, CA with the company's call center team. This new team will join other Retail branch locations in Redding, CA, Gold River/Roseville, CA and Las Vegas, NV. More branch locations will be announced soon. If you are a Retail Loan Officer or Manager looking to make a career move, please contact careers@slgmortgage.com

To learn more about Retail at Sovereign Lending Group, click here SLGMortgage.com

About Sovereign Lending Group: Sovereign Lending Group isn't just another mortgage company on the map. We are a family that believes in who we are as a whole and what we provide to the American people. SLG was founded by Dan Holtz and Joe Pirro in 2005. They partnered together to not just build another mortgage company but to build relationship with the community.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sovereign-lending-group-moves-forward-as-retail-division-continues-to-grow-301550711.html

SOURCE Sovereign Lending Group Incorporated

