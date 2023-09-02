Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$14m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$14m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sovereign Metals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Sovereign Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$177m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Sovereign Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Sovereign Metals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

