Sovereign wealth funds account for 52% of Mercury NZ Limited's (NZSE:MCY) ownership, while individual investors account for 37%

Significant control over Mercury NZ by sovereign wealth funds implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

New Zealand Superannuation Fund owns 52% of the company

Institutional ownership in Mercury NZ is 11%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are sovereign wealth funds with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 37% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mercury NZ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mercury NZ?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Mercury NZ does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mercury NZ, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mercury NZ. The company's largest shareholder is New Zealand Superannuation Fund, with ownership of 52%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.1% and 1.8% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mercury NZ

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Mercury NZ Limited in their own names. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own NZ$3.2m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mercury NZ. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mercury NZ (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

