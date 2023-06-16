Sovereign wealth funds account for 55% of MNRB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MNRB) ownership, while individual investors account for 28%

Key Insights

MNRB Holdings Berhad's significant sovereign wealth funds ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Permodalan Nasional Berhad)

15% of MNRB Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is sovereign wealth funds. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 28% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MNRB Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MNRB Holdings Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of MNRB Holdings Berhad, for yourself, below.

MNRB Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Permodalan Nasional Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 55% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of MNRB Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in MNRB Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM115m worth of shares in the RM764m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in MNRB Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MNRB Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MNRB Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

